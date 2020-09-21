Carroll and Douglas county residents have two weeks to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
In Georgia, the deadline to register is 30 days before an election. In the case of the November election, the deadline to register — whether online, in person at an elections office, or by mail — is Oct. 5.
The fourth Tuesday of every September is also National Voter Registration Day. This day encourages residents to register to vote in the upcoming elections.
With two U.S. Senate seats up for grab in the upcoming election, Georgia is deemed a battleground state for Election Day.
Elections officials across the state are also expecting a record number of votes, including an increase in absentee ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, voters in Georgia do not need a reason to vote by mail. Any resident who is registered to vote can request a mail-in ballot.
Voters can register by mail or through the Georgia Secretary of State’s online registration system using their driver’s license or state identification number. Registration is also offered when renewing or applying for a driver’s license.
Those who choose to register by mail can download a postage-paid application from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s website and mail it to his office. These forms can also be found at the public library, public assistance office, recruitment office, schools and other government offices.
A person must be 17.5-years-old to register to vote, 18-years-old to cast their ballot and a United States citizen. Ex-felons in Georgia must pay their fines and complete other parts of their sentence to be eligible to vote.
In the state of Georgia, those convicted of a felony are eligible to reregister if their sentence has been completed. The Secretary of State website verified last week that completion of a felony sentence includes the payment of fines associated with the sentence.
After registration, the secretary of state’s office will send a precinct card to the county’s elections office letting the resident know where they need to go to cast their ballot. If this card has not been received in three to four weeks, the voter is asked to contact the elections office to request a replacement or check the status of the application.
Residents can also check their registration status on their My Voter Page through the Secretary of State website by going to www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Early voting in Carroll County will take place Oct. 12-30 from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Elections Office, 423 College St., in Carrollton. There is an additional date on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for early voting. Voters can also cast their ballots at Powell Park Recreation Center, 524 Leslie Drive, from Oct. 26-30 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
