For a program that has celebrated plenty of milestones, Carrollton High School added another one to the record books earlier this month. The current edition of Trojans won the 700th game in program history with a 40-13 triumph over the South Paulding Spartans on Friday, Oct. 1. The homecoming victory underscored the school’s long and storied history in football that spans generations of legendary coaches and players.
The school is on record for playing football as early as 1909 and celebrated its first win in 1920, defeating the West Point Red Devils, 27-0.
However, it wasn’t until 1947 that the team began playing a full ten-game schedule under head coach Hugh Maddox.
Among the winningest high school football programs in Georgia, Carrollton High ranked 11th at the conclusion of the 2020 season with an all-time record of 679-231-23, a winning percentage of 74% which ranks second in the state behind Valdosta High School at 78%. The Wildcats are in a class to themselves as far as total football wins with 936.
As for individual all-time coaching records at Georgia high schools, topping the list is Larry Campbell at 477-85-3 from 1972 to 2013 in 42 seasons at Lincoln County.
Former Bowdon Red Devils coach Dwight Hoschstetler, who compiled a 345-14-1 record during his 37 year career that also included a stint at Greenville High School, ranks sixth state-wide in total wins.
Today, Coach Joey King leads the Trojans with six wins under his belt in his first season at the helm. In 2017, King became the fastest coach in Georgia prep football history to reach 50 victories as the head coach at Cartersville High School where he went 67-4 and won two state titles from 2014 to 2018. King, who previously served for five seasons as a Trojan assistant coach under Rayvan Teague, would easily rank at the top of current Georgia high school coaches in winning percentage with a 73-5 mark, but records are only listed for coaches with 100 or more career wins.
However, at his current pace, the Cedartown native should reach the century mark in coaching victories within the next three seasons or less.
The Trojans are currently 6-1 overall and 3-1 in region play and hope to add another mark in the win column tonight when they host Region 5AAAAAA rival East Paulding Raiders at Grisham Stadium in a 7:30 p.m. game.
CARROLLTON HIGH FOOTBALL RECORDS BY COACH
Joey King- 1st Season: 6-1-0
Sean Calhoun- 2016-19: 52-11
Ed Dudley- 2014-2015: 10-12-0
Rayvan Teague- 2002-2013: 127-27
Ross New- 2001-2002: 13-11-0
Ben Scott- 1987-1999: 143-25
Charlie Grisham-261-69-13
Hugh Maddox- 1946-1949/1955-57: 51-32-6
Dixie Howell-1950-51: 8-9-3
Ralph Bowen- 1945: 4-1-0
G.T. Simpson- 1940: 0-0-0
William Golightly- 1938: 0-6-0
Cal Parker- 1926: 0-4-1
J.O. Cole- 1925: 1-4-0
Horace Cole- 1923-24: 6-6-2
* records noted from Carrollton High School Football Souvenir Program
EDITOR'S NOTE: Times-Georgian news writer Dan Minish contributed information to this article. Additional historical data was provided by the Georgia High School Football Historian's Association and MaxPreps.
