Trojan Nation honors longtime photographer

Special to the Times-Georgian
A longtime photographer who has spent most Friday nights for more than three decades in Grisham Stadium capturing special moments for families, fans, and the historical record was recognized for his service recently.
Glenn Holmes had served as the official photographer for the Carrollton High School Trojans since he began shooting from the sidelines back when the legendary Ben Scott served as head coach. To honor his service, CHS recognized Holmes on Maddox track with his family at his side during a halftime ceremony on Nov. 20 during the Carrollton-Douglas County game.
Holmes, a 1969 Carrollton alum, has been a professional photographer for his entire working career as owner and operator of Holmes Photography. He not only covers Trojan football games, but has been a fixture at all sports competitions and special events.
“Over the years, Glenn’s keen eye has captured amazing moments of athletic greatness and put memorable images on raw emotion,” said CHS Principal David Brooks. “While Trojan fans will still see him on the sidelines with camera in hand, Glenn has now stepped down from his official role. We are grateful for his dedicated service and wish him well.”
