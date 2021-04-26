Triathlon carries on through the rain

A little wet weather did not deter hundreds of competitors from throughout Georgia and the southeast from participating in the Tri-the-Park Sprint Triathlon and Aquabike Duathlon held at Tanner Park on Saturday.
“I was going to get wet anyway, so the rain didn’t matter,” said one enthusiast who braved the elements.
The triathlon included a 600-meter swim, 13.8 mile bike ride, and 3.1 mile run, and the duathlon featured the bike ride and run. AquaBike competition included the swimming and biking events.
For one participant, Woody Cole of Carrollton, it was first attempt at such varied athletic competition.
“Hey, it was great fun! I plan to go to Panama City later this year to compete in their event,” he said.
The top four male finishers in the triathlon competition included Alexander Fuller (1:04:23), Matt Trick (1:07:29), Kevin Reagin (1:08:47) and Enrico Cimador (1:09:34).
Leading the way among the women were Rebecca Carpenter (1:19:05), Averill Payne (1:20:49), Ann Schwartz (1:24:07) and Stephanie Maiorano (1:26:35).
In the duathlon, female winners included Kari Giles (1:29:54), Christine Noble (1:45:50) Cecily Abernathy (1:54:09) and Neanda Andrews (2:05:08).
Placing among the top male contestants were Miguel Contrera (1:22:41), Matthew Maccaroni ((1:30:16), Daisuke Terakami (1:41:20) and Eric Logan (1:50:33).
Winning the Aquabike contest were John James (57:22) among the mean and Rebecca Maccaroni (1:07:29) leading the women.
A fall competition at Tanner Park is planned for Sept. 11, according to Ann Carr who heads up Tri the Parks, sponsor of the events. Registration information can be obtained by going to the organization's website at www.tritheparks.com or by emailing info@tritheparks.com.
