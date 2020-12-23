Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Carroll unemployment rate, labor force increase in November
- A near-death experience offers new chance for homeless man
- Agencies seek to make homelessness "rare, brief and non-recurring"
- Community Foundation examining segment of Carroll's population living in extended stays
- Pandemic's impact puts renters at risk of eviction
- Mt. Zion basketball teams get holiday wins
- One juvenile sentenced in school vandalism
- Shop with a Cop celebrates 39 years of giving
Most Popular
Articles
- Coach Swafford 'humbled' as VRHS field house named after him
- Carrollton man accused of sex trafficking
- Homeless population in west Georgia undercounted by state
- Tanner gets ready for vaccine delivery
- Man arrested after store robbery
- Downtown Carrollton shops being promoted as last-minute holiday shopping ideas
- Marshals arrest men wanted in Bowdon slaying
- Shelter, 'a basic human need,' an issue for Carroll County
- Front-line workers at Tanner Health System receive first doses of coronavirus vaccines
- A 'perfect storm' of events leaves sisters homeless, living in a tent
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.