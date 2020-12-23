Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Much colder. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Much colder. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.