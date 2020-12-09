Volunteers with the Carroll County Toys for Tots organization will be distributing toys to those in need next week at the county’s recreation center.
Lori Goodine, the coordinator of the Carroll County Toys for Tots chapter, told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that the organization will serve more than 4,300 children and 1,300 families. The organization held a toy drive on Friday and Saturday in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart shopping center on Highway 27.
Toys for Tots is a program for children in need, allowing them to receive presents during the holiday season. The local program serves children in Carroll County and Randolph County, Alabama, and applications for families are closed for this holiday season.
Volunteers are now sorting through these toys to be distributed to families. Goodine added more than $3,500 in checks, gift card and cash donations were also given to the organization by west Georgia residents.
Goodine said residents who have a need for any toys for their children had until Nov. 30 to get approved by the Carroll County Toys for Tots organization.
Between December 15-19, these residents can visit the Carroll County Recreation Center, 1201 Newnan Road, and the center’s gymnasium parking lot to pick up their toys if they were approved. The full schedule of when people can visit the recreation center is based on last names and can be found at www.west-ga.toysfor tots.org.
The website also has an option for online monetary donations for those who wish to donate money rather than a toy.
Residents visiting the recreation center to pick up their toys must have a form of photo identification with their address or a photo ID with official mail containing the person’s current address, according to the website.
Anyone who cannot make their date for pickup can come to the recreation center later or have another person pick the toys up with a note from the approved applicant as well as photo IDs.
The pickup will be a drive-thru process, Goodine said, and no walk-ins for picking up toys will be allowed. She asked residents to use the entrance from the nearby roundabout past the county convenience center as they arrive at the recreation center.
Last holiday season, the organization was able to serve 4,753 children in 1,137 families and nine agencies, according to their website. A total of $7,465.94 was collected locally by the organization.
