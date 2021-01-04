A new restaurant and nine new townhomes are coming to Carrollton after the city council unanimously approved a pair of rezoning requests during their meeting on Monday night.
Brian Preston, a developer with Carrollton-based SCRJ Collaborators, LP, requested a rezoning of approximately 1.08 acres from Office Institutional to a Planned Residential Development. He wants to build the nine cottages fronting Lake Carroll south of Bankhead Highway.
These 600-square-foot homes have been designed by architect Michael Rickman, who also designed the new Villa Rica library. A parking area with 14 spaces will also be built on the property next to Burns Road.
In December, the Carrollton Zoning and Planning Commission unanimously recommended the approval of the cottages at 190 Burns Road. The city council agreed and unanimously approved the request.
The development is adjacent to the Lake Carroll Village Overlay District, and city officials said this project will serve the current redevelopment efforts that are ongoing on Bankhead Highway. The city is currently working on the first phase of the Bankhead renovations project, which shrinks the current five-lane highway to three lanes, including a turn lane.
The city’s 2018-38 comprehensive plan, which the council uses to decide on zoning issues, shows the area as residential on the plan’s Future Land Use Map.
In other unrelated action, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission also recommended approval with conditions of a rezoning request by Villa Rica resident Rajvir Khakh for a restaurant at 202 Brumbelow Road.
Khakh requested the city rezone 1.19 acres from light industry, M-1, to general commercial, C-2. The Carrollton City Council unanimously approved the request.
The property has historically been used as a restaurant, but there has been no such business there since 2018 when the T.C. Rose restaurant was there, Carrollton Community Development Director Erica Studdard said on Monday night. Brumbelow Road is a mixture of commercial, multi-family and small industry zonings, and several restaurants have been in this area over the years.
Khakh wants to use the existing building on site as the Rumor Bar and Grill on behalf of the owners, Thomas Waters and Lisa Griffith. It is near the University of West Georgia and multiple student housing apartments, and he wrote in his rezoning application that the new restaurant would give students another food option.
“I intend on using this building as a restaurant to not only serve the growing population of the university down the road but to cater to the local residents of Carrollton,” Khakh wrote in the rezoning application to the city. “My family owns a local ‘mom and pop’ shop down the road, and over the years, I was able to make great relations with the locals around Carrollton. Over time, I realized there is a need for amenities the Square has to offer, outside the Square, toward the countryside.”
