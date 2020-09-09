Carroll residents who live near Dock Hyde Road can voice their concerns about speeding tonight during a town hall meeting at the Carroll County Historic Court House.
District 1 Commissioner Montrell McClendon is hosting the event, which will begin at 6 p.m. in the main lobby of the second floor of the courthouse, 323 Newnan St.
McClendon said he has received calls about the issue and wants to invite residents to address their concerns with county officials.
Dock Hyde Road is off state Hwy. 61, and he said those motorists who are speeding on the roadway may be used to driving the same speed limit as on the highway. With school back in session, he said more buses are using the roads and he wants to keep families and children safe.
McClendon added that Carroll County Public Works Director Charles Pope and Sheriff Terry Langley have been invited to field questions about how the speed limit can be changed. The current speed limit on Dock Hyde Road is 35 miles per hour.
Dock Hyde Road is a county road and changing the speed limit would require a traffic study and approval by the Board of Commissioners.
The town hall meeting is open to the public, and McClendon invited residents to talk about other issues not related to speeding. For more information and to RSVP, residents can call the Board of Commissioners at 770-830-5800.
