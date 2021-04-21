TMS Robotics Team Advance to Nationals

Three members of Temple Middle School’s Robotics Team have completed the state finals for the K12 InVenture Competition, the largest competition for undergraduate inventors in the country.
The students — Austin Speer, Mason Shepherd and Mac Pannell — competed in the State Finals on April 15. The contest is aimed at developing the next generation of engineers and entrepreneurs using STEM as a basis for teaching students how to think critically and solve problems in a fun, inventive way.
This year, the top 13 teams were sent to the National Invention Convention (NIC) to represent Georgia. Out of those teams, the top three qualify to compete in “The Invention Convention Worldwide (Nationals) Competition.”
Speer, Shepherd, and Pannell entered the competition with their invention of “The NOVID, the COVID Eliminator,” led by their adviser, Dr. Adam Scurr.
The NOVID is a machine that is used to clean the user’s hands of germs, bacteria, viruses and even COVID-19. It is a portable device constructed from PVC pipe, sanded smooth for comfort, UV-C light (purchased online), and is adhered to the chassis using a combination of rubber tread and hot glue.
“The NOVID is slid into the pocket, with the UV-C light facing upwards,” said Temple Robotics Team. “When the user feels like their hands need to be cleaned, they would stick their hands into the hoodie pocket, reach under the UV-C light and press the button. Then they would put their hands in the PVC pipe, and their hands will be cleansed of germs, bacteria and COVID-19.”
The NOVID was created with intentions of knowing how long it should stay powered on to eliminate bacteria. After 60 seconds, the light will automatically go off, disabling it.
Based on their performance they was able to advance to Nationals coming in third. This year marks the 6th annual Invention Convention and it will be held as an online competition, showcasing problem-solving inventions of more than 400 finalists.
The winners will be announced during an online award ceremony on June 24 where viewers can stream through The Henry Ford’s social channel — a weekly Saturday morning show on CBS that showcases different inventions from individuals across the world.
