Three suspects have been charged with murder after a victim died from injuries from a brutal beating.
Elizabeth Allen, 22, along with Marshall Fleming, 23, and Daniel Gillstrap, 42, all face charges of malice murder and felony murder in connection to the Sept. 16 murder of Stiles Stilley.
The three were arrested on Sept. 27. Gillstrap and Fleming were originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but the charges were upgraded to murder following Stilley’s death.
Allen was also charged with party to a crime at the time of her arrest.
Fleming and Gillstrap used bolt cutters to strike Stilley several times in the back of the head at an East County Line Road residence in Douglas County, according to an arrest warrant.
The victim was then bound with duct tape in the kitchen and dragged to a bathroom and barricaded inside where he later died, according to the arrest warrant.
Allen, who has an Atlanta address, is charged with party to a crime after driving Fleming and Gillstrap to the garage apartment, the warrant stated.
The warrant stated that Allen told Fleming that ‘you know what you have to do’ and ‘you gotta get us some money’, after driving them to and from the crime scene.
Gillstrap was granted a $5,000 bond on March 28 of this year on four drug charges.
Part of the condition of the bond was random drug testing, according to court documents.
Fleming is serving two and half years probation after an April 2020 first offenders guilty plea from criminal trespass and damaging a four-wheeler. He was also order to perform 20 hours community service as part of the plea deal, according to court documents.
Allen was recently arrested on Sept. 3 on party to crime charges after transporting a suspect to a residence on Huey Road where they allegedly committed an armed robbery.
She was arrested the day of the incident while the two males suspects were taken into custody a few days later in Carroll County.
Allen drove away with her car in reverse and almost hit a bicyclist, who had to jump out of the way, according to an arrest warrant.
She was granted a $7,000 bond.
Allen was indicted by a Douglas County grand jury in late September 2021 for misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, reckless conduct and theft by shoplifting charges.
She is accused of taking a shirt valued at $29 from Academy Sports in Douglasville on Oct. 23, 2020.
All three of the murder suspects were denied bond during their first appearances in court last week.
