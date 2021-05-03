The Georgia Department of Education recently announced the 2021 Georgia Scholar’s List, and three Carroll County students are on it: Dylan Camp and Joshua Mitchell from Temple High School and Jerrick White from Villa Rica High School.
The Georgia Scholars Program recognized 323 students from across the state, all of whom exhibited excellence in all phases of life — home, community and school.
According to a statement posted on the Georgia Department of Education’s website, “Georgia Scholars are students who have carried exemplary course loads during the four years of high school; who performed excellently in all courses; who successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools; and who have assumed active roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.”
The recognition is open to any student who qualifies. Students typically speak with their professors about getting an application to apply. This year, some requirements were waived such as the ACT and SAT since some students were not able to take or retake exams during the pandemic.
However, they still found a way to excel.
“As a state, we can all draw inspiration from the resilience and determination of the class of 2021,” said State School Superintendent, Richard Woods. “Like their counterparts in the class of 2020, they dealt with the sudden shutdown of in-person schooling in March of last year.
“Then they preserved through a school year that was, of necessity, unlike any we have ever seen before — and still, they found a way to excel. I am extremely proud of each 2021 Georgia Scholar and can’t wait to see what this outstanding group of students accomplishes.”
White has participated in a variety of volunteer service projects, including Beta and FBLA food drives, elementary school actives, and events at the local Senior Center. After he graduates he plans to attend Kennesaw State University to pursue a degree in biology.
“Jerrick is everything we look for in a student,” said Seth Rogers, VRHS principal. “He is hard-working, compassionate, and willing to jump in and help wherever needed. There is no doubt in my mind that he will be successful in his future endeavors.
“We are honored and excited that he was chosen to represent Villa Rica and Carroll County as a 2021 Georgia Scholar.”
Camp is President of the National Honor Society. He has taken a rigorous academic course load throughout high school including AP classes, dual enrollment, and engineering classes at the College and Career Academy. After graduation, Camp plans to attend the University of Georgia.
Mitchell is a member of the THS Academic Team. He has also served as a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club. After graduation, he plans to attend Georgia Tech, to pursue a degree in computer engineering.
“We are so proud of Josh and Dylan for achieving this prestigious honor,” said Tim Gribben, principal of Temple High School. “These young men are well on their way to a successful future, and we are excited that they have been recognized among the top students in Georgia.”
