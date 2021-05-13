Thomas is soon retiring from Bowdon Recreation

In less than two months, Robert Thomas will retire as director for Bowdon Recreation.
What began as volunteering his time, helping out wherever he could, became a career that has spanned about 45 years. The Bowdon native’s last day on the job will be June 25.
“I started as a volunteer coach during my senior year of high school, and I just went from there,” said Thomas. “I love working with kids, and people told me I was good at it, so I made a career out of it.”
He said that throughout the years, he has worked with some of the most amazing and loyal people he could have asked for; therefore, he is going to miss working with them side by side.
“I’m actually going to miss my staff and fellow employees, who have been tremendous to me through the years,” said Thomas. “I feel like this department is one of the most respected in Carroll County, and that is not due to me, but them.
“They have spent their time and money to make the program as successful as they are. I couldn’t have asked for a better staff. They are loyal, trustworthy and dependable.”
As Recreation Director, his days were pretty busy. He was in charge of planning all of the indoor and outdoor activities, answering phones, running errands — “the whole nine yards” as he called it.
Although the job kept him busy, he said he loved it — which is one of the reasons he will still be around following his retirement.
“I still enjoy being around the kids, watching them grow and mature,” said Thomas. “I love to see smiles on their faces.
“Even though I am retiring, I am going to continue to coach football at the department and at Bowdon High School because it is a love of mine.”
As of now, no one has been appointed to take over once he leaves. However, Thomas said that sometime next week he and the City Manager, Gary Bullock, will go over some suggestions as to who his successor will be.
He also mentioned that there isn’t really a reason for his retirement other than the fact that he feels now is his time. He said that he wants to venture out into some other things that pique his interest as well.
“My wife said we are going to travel a little bit to all the places she wants to visit,” said Thomas. “And I plan to do a lot of fishing because I am an outdoorsman.”
