Thomas A. Wilson honored with Order of the Palmetto

Thomas A. Wilson, an educator, and native of Carrollton was given the Order of the Palmetto on Thursday.
This is the highest honor that can be awarded to a citizen of South Carolina. Since the award’s inception in 1971, less than 3,500 individuals have received the honor.
The award was presented to Wilson by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster during a ceremony held at the Anderson Institute of Technology. Wilson is superintendent of Anderson South Carolina School District 5.
McMaster cited Wilson's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, the creation of the state’s first eLearning program, and his successful passage of a one-cent sales tax that led to the construction of the most advanced career and technology center in the Southeast as reasons Wilson deserved the recognition.
During his acceptance, Wilson referenced those he currently works with and those with whom he has had the opportunity to work in previous leadership roles.
“I have been blessed to lead three of the finest school systems in this country, Buford City, Carrollton City, and now Anderson Five.” He continued, “each stop along my career I have learned from those around me, and I have tried to give everything possible to the job and the community that I serve.”
“At the end of the day, this recognition is for all of those that I have worked with throughout my career, and who have dedicated their lives to public education," Wilson said.
