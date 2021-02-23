The Passion Project: From Best Friends to Business Partners

Special to The Times-Georgian
Markyshia Reynolds and Dia Riofrio have been best friends for as long as they can remember. While they never went to the same school, you could always count on seeing them together on the weekends and at church events. They are both natives of Carrollton and always had hearts of service.
Reynolds graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 2011 with highest honors and went on to further her studies at The University of Georgia. She graduated in 2015 earning a BA in criminal justice and sociology. She then attended North Carolina Central University School of Law where she graduated with honors earning her Juris Doctor and Certification for Justice in the Practice of Law.
Reynolds is now a practicing attorney in Georgia specializing in personal injury.
Riofrio attended Carrollton High School and graduated with honors in 2011. She then continued her academic studies at Georgia State University majoring in philosophy. She graduated in 2015 with a BA in philosophy. Riofrio then attended Charleston School of Law where she graduated in 2018 with her Juris Doctor.
Riofrio is now a licensed attorney in Georgia practicing real estate law.
In August of 2020 the friends teamed together to launch their 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, The Passion Project. Their mission is simple: educate, equip and empower. Their goal is to educate their community so that they will be equipped to follow their passions, which ultimately leads to empowerment.
The Passion Project was created because they saw a need for it in their community. They said the information being shared on social media isn’t always positive nor accurate and wanted to change that. There is a new post from them every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The Passion Project posts information about a variety of topics. Some things they have covered are: COVID-19 prevention and testing sites, voting and knowing who and what’s on the ballot, and tips for being financially responsible in the new year. Each Friday they feature a new business on their platform as a part of their “Feature Friday” initiative. In honor of Black History Month they are sharing a new black inventor each day.
They are looking forward to hosting their first in-person event in May, which will be an intimate Mother’s Day event, and an event in July for the community.
Learn more about The Passion Project by connecting with them on social media through Instagram (passionprojectinc) and Facebook (Passion Project Inc). They recently launched their first fundraiser for their programming. To purchase anything or donate, visit passionprojectinc.square.site/. The last day to place orders is Feb. 28. All proceeds will go towards fulfilling their goal to educate, equip and empower their community.
