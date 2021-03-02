Some Temple residences built after 2019 may need alterations to comply with the city’s residential design standards because some contractors appear not to have followed them.
However, the remediations won’t be at the expense of the homeowners, according to City Administrator William Osborne.
During the Temple City Council’s regular meeting Monday, the enforcement of the home design standards was among several topics discussed. Others included two projects that will complete those scheduled for the 2015 SPLOST and pay raises for city employees.
In April 2019, the city adopted its first-ever set of rules that would determine basic standards to which new residences must adhere.
Those standards included minimum widths for structures (16 feet) and a ratio for roof pitch (4:12). Also, new homes must have a double car garage, with the width of the driveway matching that of the garage. The rules also require all new residential structures have a minimum of 1,250 square feet.
The purpose of the rules was essentially to ensure new homes being built in an established subdivision adhered to the same standards as earlier homes, especially in subdivisions that had only been partially developed before the 2008 housing downturn.
Although homebuilders and contractors were advised of these standards when they applied for building permits, Osborne said some of the rules were not followed. He added that county code inspectors — those charged with enforcing the rules — did not flag the violations.
Any such violation, Osborne said, would not involve safety issues but rather design issues on the exterior of a house, such as measurements of roof overhangs and the size of concrete pads in front of back doors.
“We have taken some steps to make sure that will be more carefully inspected, with penalties in the future,“ Osborne said.
The city contracts with the Carroll County Economic Development Department for code inspectors to look at new construction, but it is not clear whether those inspectors were familiar with the city’s rulebook. Nevertheless, Osborne said there will be some “tightening up” of the inspection process to make sure that everyone “is on the same page” going forward.
Osborne said any remediations would not involve major structural issues, but rather smaller items — such as the size of concrete pads — would be brought into compliance at the contractor’s expense.
Also during the meeting, council members were briefed on two projects that will be the last that the city will be able to fund through 2015 SPLOST tax revenue.
One of the projects would replace all the city’s water meters with modern devices which are more accurate, and which can be read remotely. During the meeting, the council members and the city attorney discussed the final wording of a bid that will be sent out to contractors.
Also discussed was a planned expansion of City Hall. The plan calls for the roofed-over areas in the rear of the former bank branch building to be enclosed and the space filled with a new municipal courtroom/council chamber, along with other refurbishments.
The council members also took up the issue of providing current full-time city employees with a 1.5% cost of living adjustment to their pay. Previously, such adjustments had been made with the anniversary of each employee’s hiring, but under the new plan the pay increases will be made with the first pay period in January.
City council members may themselves get a small increase in pay, if legislation for that purpose is adopted by the Georgia General Assembly. Mayor Michael Johnson was charged with contacting a member of the county’s legislative delegation to introduce legislation authorizing a pay change for the city’s elected leaders.
