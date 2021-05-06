By Staff Reports
Just over a dozen COVID-19 patients were being treated at Tanner hospitals on Thursday, part of a rotating trend of increased and decreased cases over the past three weeks.
The health system’s latest update in cases being treated at its three local facilities shows that 13 patients are currently admitted with COVID-19. That number is an increase by two (11) from April 29, and that followed a report of 12 patients on April 22.
Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica has seven COVID-19 related admissions, four more than the previous week’s report. The number at the Carrollton Medical Center’s number went down from eight to six. Higgins Hospital in Bremen continued to have no such patients in its care.
Neither Carroll (131), Haralson (35) nor Heard (16) counties experienced a new confirmed COVID-19 related death in the past week according to the Department of Public Health’s weekly dashboard.
In this same update, Carroll County reported only 22 more positive cases since April 29 for a total of 7,418. Haralson County added just two more positive cases for 1,716, and Heard County had an increase of 12 to 646.
The state of Georgia as a whole has 884,283 positive cases and during the pandemic has experienced 17,644 confirmed deaths.
The Department of Public Health also indicates that Carroll County is at 17% of its population being fully vaccinated from COVID-19 and 22% with at least one dose.
That means 19,539 people are deemed fully vaccinated and 25,627 have had at least one dose. Haralson County is also at 17% fully vaccinated (5,096) and Heard is at 12% (1,452).
Georgia went from 25% to 27% fully vaccinated during the past week. Out of the 3.688,910 people with at least one dose, 2,833,098 are fully vaccinated.
