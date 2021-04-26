Tanner Health System is hosting a walk-in vaccine event Wednesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointments are necessary, and vaccines will be administered as supplies last.
Vaccines will be available for free to any Georgia resident age 16 or older. The event will feature the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — a two-dose series that can offer up to 95% protection against COVID-19 and reduces risk of hospitalization or death from the virus.
Those interested are asked to bring a state-issued form of photo ID, such as a driver’s license, to prove their age and in-state residency.
A brief health screening questionnaire must be completed prior to the vaccination, and everyone must wait for at least 15 minutes after the vaccination to be observed for any possible — and very rare — adverse reactions.
Tabernacle Baptist Church is located at 150 Tabernacle Dr., just off the Carrollton Bypass. Follow signs on the church campus to the chapel entrance.
To date, Tanner has administered more than 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 16,000 doses to the public.
