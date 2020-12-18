With COVID-19 vaccine arrival imminent, Tanner Health System has outlined who is slated to receive the vaccine first, with frontline workers expected to receive theirs next week.
The FDA has approved a vaccine from the manufacturer Pfizer-BioNTech for the coronavirus that has plunged the world into a pandemic.
Tanner will begin to make COVID-19 vaccinations available to its front-line healthcare staff as the first shipments of doses arrive in the region, which could become available to frontline staff as early as next week.
“We are very excited to be able to offer our front-line workers an extra layer of protection as they care for our COVID-19 patients,” said Loy Howard, president and CEO of Tanner Health System. “We’ve worked hard to provide the personal protective equipment and develop care protocols that focus on our team’s safety; this vaccine will give them another measure of assurance.”
The recommendation that the vaccine be reserved for these healthcare workers comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Staff and residents of nursing homes are also slated to be the first to receive the doses.
Next in line for later doses include other essential workers, such as first responders, educators, utility workers, food and agriculture workers and others.
Tanner said that the CDC estimates the vaccine will be generally available to the public by summer.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) will be responsible for distributing the vaccines throughout the state, and while Tanner has ordered enough doses of the vaccine to administer to its staff during the first round, officials do not yet know how many doses will be allocated by the DPH.
The Pfizer vaccine must be administered in two doses, 21 days apart, in order to achieve better than 90% efficacy.
Tanner is also eager to make vaccination widely available to the community at large as more doses become available.
“We’re committed to being our region’s leader in COVID-19 vaccination,” said Howard. “We’re working internally and with our regional partners to coordinate plans for community vaccination efforts. We’re staying on top of developments from the CDC and the state on vaccine information and distribution, and we’re going to keep sharing that information with our community once it’s available.”
The health system has established a website, tanner.org/vaccine, with more information on the vaccine. Tanner officials said they will continue to post updates to the site as availability expands to let residents know the latest vaccine information, as well as when and where they can get vaccinated.
Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 4,813 cases of COVID-19 in Carroll County. Of these, there have been 91 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia DPH also provides weekly updates on COVID-19. In the update for the week of Nov. 21 to Dec. 4, Carroll County remained on the list of counties with high transmission indicators.
To be listed, a county must have had over 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents within the last 14 days, and have had over 10% of positive PCR tests for COVID-19. A PCR test determines the presence of a virus in a person’s system.
For the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 , Carroll County had less than a 5% change for positive COVID-19 cases, when compared to the week of Nov. 21 through Nov. 27.
When comparing those same time periods, emergency room visits with COVID-19 symptoms increased by at least 5%, however visits also had less than at 5% change for visits from individuals with influenza-like illness symptoms.
In Carroll County, DPH reported 567 new positive cases in the last two weeks. The positive rate for tests over the last two weeks was at 16.2%.
Tanner Health System also tracks COVID-19 within its health system and provides weekly updates. The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin. It does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies, or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
For the weekly updates with data as recent as Dec. 17, there was a 15.65% positive rate for positive COVID-19 tests.
The health system also reported that 30 patients of 181 total licensed beds, or 16.6% of all beds at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton, had patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, there were, 23 patients of 145 total licensed beds, or 15.9%.
Higgins General Hospital in Bremen had one of its 25 licensed beds and Tanner Medical Center in East Alabama in Wedowee had zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.