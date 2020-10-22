Tallapoosa residents looking forward to watching the Possum Drop this New Year’s Eve will have to wait until 2021.
City officials on Wednesday announced the nationally recognized and annual Possum Drop event in downtown Tallapoosa has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Patrick Clarey, the city’s planning coordinator and a member of the event’s organizing committee, said he and the city reviewed several options for holding the festival this year.
But he said city officials could not find an alternative without limiting the number of people who could attend to 200 people at one of the city’s event venues.
The event typically brings in crowds of between 8,000 and 10,000 residents, City Manager Phillip Eidson told the Times-Georgian on Thursday. He said with that many expected, social distancing could not be maintained among the attendees.
Each New Year’s Eve at midnight, a stuffed possum named Spencer is lowered in a ball covered in holiday lights from the top of the Cain Law Office building, one of the city’s oldest buildings, according to the event’s website. In recent years, the event has grown and attracted national attention from media outlets such as CNN and NPR.
The possum is named after Ralph Spencer, a businessman who helped the town thrive in the 1800s. Before the city became known as Tallapoosa after the nearby river of the same name, the miners who panned for gold in the region called the town Possum Snout.
Many residents consider this colorful history a point of pride, and the possum has become an unofficial mascot of the city.
Both Eidson and Clarey are hopeful residents and visitors from across the globe can attend the event again at the end of 2021.
