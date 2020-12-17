At their meeting on Monday, the Tallapoosa Council members heard that an outbreak of COVID-19 among city employees had crippled the staff over the last month.
City Manager Philip Eidson said a number of staff including Tallapoosa police Chief Scott Worthy, City Clerk Polly Smith and himself had all battled the disease. The council members were not surprised since some of them also had come down with the disease.
“We had a pretty rough time this month,” Eidson said. “We had it. We survived it.”
He said that the remaining employees including Melissa Chandler, finance manager for the city, had picked up the slack and handled it well.
In other business council members:
• approved an ordinance updating the city’s zoning map to reflect the city’s true zoning. There were several errors on the old map including some properties that were shown as outside the city limits that had been annexed into the city decades ago and others that were shown as incorrect zonings. In total 168 properties were rezoned on the new map.
• approved the city’s membership in the Georgia Municipal Association. The city paid $695 plus a population based, $1,144 in membership dues to the association. It also received a $92 rebate making the total membership dues for the year $1,747.
• heard that the streets slated for paving next year include West Lipham, Frierson, Odessa, Kiker and South Jackson streets.
• heard that a new form is available on the city’s website to report issues such as potholes or non-working street lights. Residents can fill the form out and turn it in online, Eidson said.
