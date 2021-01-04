Authorities are searching for suspects involved in a Monday afternoon fire that destroyed a historic Carroll County church near Bowdon.
The Smith Chapel Methodist Church, which was founded in 1851, was engulfed by flames sometime around noon.
Carroll County Fire Rescue and Sheriff’s Office authorities said on a Facebook post that they believe the fire was set intentionally.
Anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual in the area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. are advised to call the Sheriff’s Office.
“Any and all tips are appreciated and you may remain anonymous,” the Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post.
Firefighters responded to a 911 report that the building was engulfed in flames. Although the fire was quickly brought under control by County Fire Rescue Units, the building was destroyed.
No one was reported injured in the fire, according to Deputy Chief Bud Benefield. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
The flames were under control after about 30 minutes of fire units arriving on the scene, Benefield said, but the chief added that the fire might have been under control quicker if the church grounds had a source of water.
Six County and Carrollton Fire Department fire trucks transported about 6,000 gallons of water to put out the raging flames, according to a firefighter on the scene.
The church, founded in 1851 by Rev. John Thurman, was known for its annual Memorial Day event. The building destroyed was the third sanctuary to have stood on the site and was built in 1896, according to the Historic Rural Churches of Georgia website.
The website says that Thurman established the church on land that he owned near Bowdon. He had moved to the area from Atlanta, then called Marthasville, soon after that city was founded. The website notes that the church cemetery holds the remains of 47 Thurmans and their descendants.
The original name of the church was Mount Pleasant. It was built as a log structure with two doors and a large fireplace. Twenty eight years later, a new church was built that also served as a school. The website notes that the the Methodist Conference “replaced” Rev. Thurman with Rev. Seaborn Smith, and the church members decided to rename the church Smith Chapel in honor of the new pastor.
The church cemetery was undisturbed by the fire or gallons of water used by firefighters.
