A Temple man who had eluded capture for more than two weeks while being sought for a Haralson County slaying was apprehended Monday.
The manhunt came to an end about 12:30 Monday afternoon when Christian Davis, 26, was found at a residence in the Felton area of Haralson County, said Haralson County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Edward Ivey.
Lawmen surrounded the house after they received a tip and eventually knocked on the front door. As one of the occupants of the house answered that door, Davis tried to slip out a side door, where he was apprehended by deputies, Ivey said.
“It was relatively without incident,” he said.
Ivey said there were three occupants at the home where Davis was hiding. They may also face charges, he added.
Davis was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jacob Hetling, 30, on Morgan Road on Jan. 8. Hetling was allegedly shot as he drove down Morgan Road. One bullet entered his car and then his neck.
After the shooting, Hetling’s vehicle left the roadway and then reentered, crossing in front of oncoming traffic and causing some crashes. A woman involved in one of the crashes said that she had seen a white man standing beside a white vehicle parked in the roadway and then heard a gunshot. The parked vehicle was later identified through a nearby surveillance camera as a mid-1980 to early-1990 white Jeep with a black top.
Law enforcement later said the Jeep had been repainted green.
Hetling, also a Temple resident, was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital and later died, elevating the potential charge to murder.
Over the past two weeks, law enforcement thought they had located Davis a couple of times, but he continued to elude them. In one incident on Jan. 19, U.S. Marshals, who were aiding in the manhunt, spotted someone they believed to be Davis on Frances White Road in Haralson County. The man fled, and deputies headed toward a residence in the area.
After a search of the residence and surrounding woods, the deputies found items in the woods they believed to be Davis’, including a camouflaged SKS carbine, food and camping supplies. Ivey said the department has not yet confirmed the carbine was the weapon used to shoot Hetling, but investigators believe that it is.
In a statement released after the incident, Sheriff Stacy Williams said the office was pursuing Davis with every resource available.
“We will not rest until Davis is apprehended and brought forward to answer for his charges,” Williams said. “May God watch over our law enforcement officials, help guide our endeavors, protect our citizens and communities, and offer comfort to the victim’s family.”
Davis is being held in Haralson County Jail. No charges are listed on the jail website. No bail had been set by Monday evening.
