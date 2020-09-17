Special to the Times-Georgian
Georgia Poet Laureate Chelsea Rathburn will discuss and read her work on Sept.26 as part of the Carrollton Center for the Arts’ Visiting Artist Series.
“I often find modern poetry to be a bit abstract,” Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman said. “Ms. Rathburn’s work is more accessible. Her works are often derived from memories of a place or time. Her humor makes me chuckle and her work conveys how the past affects the future.”
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Carrollton Center for the Arts, 251 Alabama St.
Rathburn’s poems have appeared in such journals as Poetry, The Atlantic Monthly, the New Republic, Southern Review, New England Review, and Ploughshares. Born and raised in Florida, she now lives in Macon, with her husband, poet James Davis May, and their daughter and teaches at Mercer University.
Tickets to the event are $10 and can be purchased online or by phone at (770) 838-1083, or at the box office.
The program is funded in part by a sponsorship from West Georgia Technical College.
