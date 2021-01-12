Special to The Times-Georgian
Sports Turf Company, based in Whitesburg, announced that the artificial turf system at Macon-Bibb County’s Ed Defore Sports Complex in Macon has been selected by the Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA) as the winner of its prestigious Innovative Award for 2021. This award recognizes Sports Turf for developing a product that makes playing surfaces safer and more playable for athletes.
“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from STMA on behalf of the entire Sports Turf team and our partners at AstroTurf and Brock,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “Sports Turf Company’s mission is to build safer, longer-lasting and better performing athletic facilities through innovative technology and solutions for all of our clients.”
Every year, Sports Turf Company strives to bridge the gap between natural grass and artificial turf fields in safety, performance and playability. The company focuses on synthetic turf systems that closely replicate the appearance and function of natural grass. This system, which utilizes a Brock YSR Pad, BrockFILL and AstroTurf 3D Rootzone technology, captures the latest advancements in the sports construction industry. Ed Defore Stadium was the first field in the country to utilize this system.
The breakdown of the revolutionary technology includes:
AstroTurf Rootzone Blend HD Artificial Turf — This system is an incredibly dense three-fiber turf system that adds a RootZone layer of texturized fibers that encapsulate infill, provides better shock absorbency and less infill migration than traditional systems. It is comprised of both slit-film fibers and AstroTurf’s patented Trionic fiber, combining nylon and polyethylene fiber that lasts up to 50% longer. Overall, these systems look great, provide improved play and offer longer durability.
Brock Powerbase YSR Shockpad — The revolutionary Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad technology features large drainage channels, shock-absorbing structures and 25mm thickness to improve player safety and to provide more effective drainage. The system is designed to make artificial turf fields safer and increase playability for athletes by providing better force reduction under the field surface and ensuring consistency of force reduction across the field surface.
BrockFILL Infill — BrockFILL is the latest in alternative infills. The unique properties of the wood infill decrease field temperatures and feel more natural with increased traction and footing for athletes. The organic infill is incredibly durable and provides a fast, firm field surface with cleat interaction that most closely resembles a well-maintained natural grass field.
New Sports Turf logo
Sports Turf Company kicked off the new year with the unveiling of its new logo. After 30 years, Sports Turf is refreshing its brand to better reflect the company while staying true to its roots and reputation. The multi-faceted company has pioneered the use of specialized laser grading technology and applied it to athletic facility construction and renovation across the southeast.
“Our team is thrilled to begin this milestone year with a refresh to our brand” said President of Sports Turf Company Todd Wiggins. “We continue to evolve our business to provide higher performing, safer and more durable athletic facilities for our clients and we wanted our logo to evolve alongside.”
Sports Turf Company, Inc. was established after Founder and Chairman Aaron McWhorter recognized a need for a specialty contractor capable of constructing athletic fields. In 1991 Sports Turf Company, Inc., was born with a mission to provide the very best athletic construction services to owners, who, until this point, had been vastly underserved in this construction segment. With the selection of Sports Turf Company to construct the Olympic Softball Complex in Columbus for the 1996 Olympic Games, it was clear that this vision had been realized.
In 2004, Sports Turf further diversified its offerings by creating a running track and tennis court division. Sports Turf is one of the few companies in the country that offers a full line of polyurethane and latex surfaces that are installed in-house by the Sports Track division. The inclusion of track and court construction allows Sports Turf to be a single source for our clients to complete their athletic facility needs.
Today, Sports Turf is the leader in athletic construction and a top specialty contractor in the southeast and has completed projects across five states from colleges to professional venues. For more information about Sports Turf Company, visit www.sportsturf.net.
