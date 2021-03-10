On Tuesday, March 16, Carroll County’s registered voters have a final chance to go to their precincts and decide whether to renew a 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for another six years.
A part of Carroll County’s tax revenue since 1987, SPLOST adds one cent on the dollar on most retail purchases, and the funds are earmarked for special purposes outlined by the county’s municipalities. The Times-Georgian will provide samples — taken from previous reports — from today’s issue to the weekend edition March 13-14 of what each municipality has on its ‘wish list’ for the 2021 SPLOST should it be approved in order to help you make your decision. County officials anticipate collecting $119 million in total revenue over the next six years, distributing the revenues to all the governments.
Whitesburg
A new City Hall/Police Department.
A recreational center and provide activities for citizens, including new residents who will occupy a new subdivision of 18-20 houses.
Sidewalks so that residents can walk comfortably to city facilities and a figure-eight walking track.
Upgrades in the city’s infrastructure, including the replacement of pipes that are up to 70 years old.
Temple
Renovations and upgrades to city buildings as well as road and sidewalk projects.
New additions to the city park, including a splashpad, a new pavilion, expanding parking facilities and an upgrade to existing recreational facilities. The city has plans to complete a master plan for the park.
Upgrade a former residential home into a new museum for the city.
Renovate and repair the senior center.
Upgrade the police department’s communications system and make improvements to the police station.
Road projects: street resurfacing and repairs, curb and gutter work, intersection improvements, preparing the city’s streets for an eventual railroad crossing.
Roopville
Upgrade the current Town Hall building.
Replace water line along Main Street.
Build a park next to the Town Hall.
