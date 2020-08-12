The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity, has rescheduled its annual fundraiser to protect the health of performers and attendees due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The 6th Annual Sound of Medicine concert and fundraiser will take place virtually on September 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Viewers are encouraged to tune into Mill Town Music Hall’s Facebook Live to attend the concert. In addition, Rapha Clinic has been hosting weekly ‘Musical Mondays’ on Facebook, which feature performances from talented local healthcare providers and their family members. (Facebook- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia; Twitter- @RaphaClin icsWGA)
Created by Medical Director and Chairman of the Board Dr. Amy Eubanks, the annual Sound of Medicine concert is an opportunity to enjoy inspiring music, as well as raise much-needed funds that allow Rapha Clinic to continue its mission of providing healthcare in West Georgia. Since opening in 2010, the clinic has been providing free medical and dental care to uninsured adults who are at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
“We hope the community will continue supporting our health services and ministry through the fundraising efforts of our Musical Mondays, as well as the Sound of Medicine Silent Auction,” said Eubanks. “The financial support ensures that even during the current crisis, Rapha Clinic can continue providing necessary care for our neighbors who do not have health insurance.”
Performances for the concert include a variety of local acts
• Carroll County Wind Ensemble (featuring Dr. Jonathan Goodin)
• Bishop Sam Sauls (Rapha Board Member)
• Redeemed (featuring Dr. Amy Eubanks)
• Dakota Dodge Band (featuring Dr. Howard Seeman)
Donations may be made in any amount at www.raphaclin ic.org/donate. Event sponsorships are also available ranging from $150 to $5,000 and include a variety of benefits. To make a donation or for more information, please call 770-562-4501 or visit www.raphaclinic.org. In addition, the organization offers a year-long sponsorship program celebrating sponsors during all annual fundraising events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.