Residents should expect some rain on Thanksgiving morning and later during the weekend, the National Weather Service said on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Vaughn Smith with the National Weather Service in Peachtree City said the high will be around 70 degrees on Thanksgiving Day.
Wednesday night’s rain will end by Thursday morning, and he said there is a 20% chance of rain on Thanksgiving Day.
The low temperature on Thursday morning will be 56 degrees, Smith said. On Friday, the low is forecast to be 47 degrees and the high will be around 70 that day.
Showers and thunderstorms will be likely before 9 a.m., followed by a chance of showers on Thursday.
A second rain system will move in Friday night going into Saturday morning, he added, and the chance of rain will be 60% that day. The high on Saturday will be 64 degrees, he said.
“We’re expecting showers with some isolated thunder on Saturday right now,” he said. “We’re not expecting anything severe though, just a general type of showers and thunderstorms on Friday night going into Saturday morning.”
But then another weather maker will come through on Sunday, with the chance of rain also being 60% that day. The high on Sunday will be 59 degrees, with a low of 42.
