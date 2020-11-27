Several factors feed into whether a person is living in a food desert, ranging from income to access to a vehicle and their distance from a grocery store.
During this Thanksgiving week, the Times-Georgian has examined the circumstances and the lives of people in Carroll County who are challenged to provide food for their families and for themselves.
Much of Carroll County is a food desert, where access to a steady diet of nourishing food is limited for a variety of reasons. About one out of every 10 residents in Carroll County, about 12,000 people, are food insecure, meaning they do not have reliable access to affordable and nutritious food.
But local officials say the definition of a food desert is so inexact that many people are unaware they live within one of these areas.
The technical definition of a food desert is a place that is considered “low access” for food. In urban areas, a food desert exists when residents are more than one mile from the nearest supermarket; but in rural areas, people who are 10 miles from the nearest supermarket are considered to be in a food desert.
Using this definition, a majority of Carrollton is considered a food desert, along with sections of Villa Rica and Temple. Other cities, such as Bowdon, Mt. Zion, Roopville, and Whitesburg are not considered places of food scarcity.
But reports studied by the newspaper show there are several other factors to consider and that the problems of food insecurity in Carroll County are widespread.
A “Community Health Needs Assessment” conducted by Tanner Health System in 2019 identifies the various needs — including but not limited to food access — within the Carroll, Haralson, and Heard counties, as well as their health status and data.
This report compared Carroll to national and state data and showed Carroll County had worse unemployment rates, higher levels of poverty in seniors, adults, and children, and a higher population living on SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits.
More than half, 51%, of the county’s population, was determined to have low food access, compared to 31% at the state level and 22% at the national level.
Data from Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, shows that as of 2018, 15,760 or 13.6% of Carroll residents were specifically food insecure.
Those who are faced with food insecurity are challenged not only by income, but also by the distances they must travel, the time they must spend shopping, and their food options. Poverty and health issues also impact these individuals, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only served to make their situation worse.
Health impact
Food deserts concern health authorities because those who live in one may not be getting the proper nutrients they need, causing and exacerbating other ill health effects.
Tanner Health System in Carroll County and Wellstar Health System in Douglas County have made assessments of the health needs of the various west Georgia counties, each identifying a lack of nutritious food options as a problem.
“Individuals and families who lack consistent access to enough healthy food may have a higher risk of developing chronic diseases like obesity, hypertension, and diabetes,” according to the Wellstar assessment. “Food insecurity can also make the management of these and other health conditions more challenging.”
The assessment from Tanner Health System shows that diabetes prevalence, management, and death is the same as, or worse, in Carroll County than it is statewide, as well as obesity in residents.
Cardiovascular health is also worse in the county when compared to state and national data, with higher levels of heart disease, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol for those in the population receiving Medicare.
Residents who can only get food from their local convenience stores must rely on their processed foods and fatty snacks. That can increase the risk of chronic diseases and other issues. Ready access to fast food alleviates some food scarcity, but at a cost to both income and health.
Economics
For those with low incomes, fresh and healthy foods, when available, can be more expensive than their less healthy counterparts, and it may be necessary for some to trade healthy foods for paying bills and meeting basic needs.
When the coronavirus entered the county earlier this year, the resulting economic impact brought high levels of unemployment.
Denise Taylor, the senior vice president, and chief community health and brand officer at Tanner Health System, told the Times-Georgian she has been tackling the issue of food insecurity in Carroll and surrounding counties.
“It’s always been a troubling issue and one that we’ve been trying to address, but now it’s an even greater need because of the pandemic and we’ll probably go on for months into the future,” Taylor said.
The USDA’s Economic Research Service has an interactive atlas that uses census data from 2015 to provide an overview of food access indicators for census tracts within the county.
But the map is incomplete because it says that residents that live in rural parts of the county, such as Mt. Zion, Whitesburg, and Roopville, are not within a food desert. Government officials could use this resource and incorrectly conclude the issue of food insecurity is not as widespread as it seems.
Some county commissioners, such as District 5 Commissioner Ernest Reynolds, whose district includes Whitesburg, recently told the newspaper he has not heard from any constituents about the issue. But he has tried (unsuccessfully) to expand the only grocery store in Whitesburg, the Dollar General, to provide more groceries for her residents.
Economic experts and Carroll County officials also say erasing food deserts is not easy; government officials cannot call grocery executives to simply ask them to put a new location in certain areas of the cities they lead. Grocery store leaders look at a region’s economy and infrastructure when they decide whether to move to another town.
“Supply and demand mostly determine the amount of goods and services available to people,” said Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan. “Market-driven alternatives address what many see as a gap where businesses can profitably operate. Community Development [leaders] along with [the] BOC rely on the comprehensive plan and the land use map to address these business options.”
Transportation
Residents who do not have access to a vehicle can share a ride to their nearest grocery store using the transit systems in Douglas and Carroll counties, or by using ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft. But those who use these services must have the income to cover the cost.
For example, in Carroll County, a round trip on the Carroll Connection transit vans costs $6. In Douglas County, a one-way ticket costs $2.50.
Douglas residents can buy a 10-trip pass for $25 or an unlimited pass for $75 a month. If an unlimited pass was purchased to ride the Connect Douglas transit vans every month, that would cost $900 annually.
Rural residents without vehicles and access to convenient transportation are forced to rely on processed foods, sweets, and snacks, which can contribute to poor diets and higher levels of obesity and other diet-related illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease.
Yet residents do not have to be limited by the distance they live away from town.
University of Georgia Extension agents in Carroll and Douglas counties told the Times-Georgian that even if a resident can only make it to their nearest dollar store, it is possible to get the components of a healthy diet — if the nutrition label on each item is reviewed.
Every Dollar General offers components of a healthy diet including dairy products, bread, eggs, proteins, grains, and frozen fruits and vegetables, Dollar General Public Relations Manager Angela Petkovic said.
And organizations across west Georgia, such as the Carroll County Soup Kitchen and the Whitesburg Area Christian Ministries, have answered the call to lessen the impact of residents going hungry.
Residents have also taken up gardening to plant fruits and vegetables for the community to combat hunger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.