Teachers, school staff and other vulnerable groups in west Georgia will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 8, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. All K-12 educators at public and private schools, school staff, pre-K and Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) staff will be eligible, the governor's office said.
Also, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their caregivers, and parents with children with “complex medical conditions” will be eligible.
School administrators with the Carroll County Schools, Carrollton City Schools and Oak Mountain Academy said Friday they are working with local health officials to plan how their educators and staff can receive the vaccine.
While the announcement affects K-12 institutions, Kemp told reporters Thursday that professors and staff at Georgia's colleges and universities will not be included among the expanded list of groups eligible to get the vaccine. The governor said this is because college professors are “dealing with an older population” of adult students and have more options to avoid infection than teachers of younger students.
A spokesperson for the University of West Georgia told the Times-Georgian on Friday that while the state Department of Public Health (DPH) has designated the university as a vaccine distribution site, the department has not yet supplied vaccines to professors or staff.
"The university is awaiting direction from DPH to move to the next stage of vaccine administration, Phase 1B, which we expect will include all UWG faculty and staff," said a statement from the university.
Currently, only Georgians 65 and older, healthcare workers, people working in nursing homes and long-term care facilities and public safety officers were eligible to get vaccinated as part of the 1A vaccination group.
Carrollton City Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus told school employees in a Friday email that Gov. Kemp's expansion of the eligibility list to teachers is "great news for us and all school districts.” The city school district has been working with Tanner Health System to be prepared to accommodate staff members who wish to participate in receiving the vaccine.
Specific details of their plan are forthcoming, Carrollton City Schools communications director Julianne Foster told the newspaper Friday.
“We are grateful the vaccine flow is improving and that Gov. Kemp has placed teachers and school staff in a priority position to be vaccinated,” Albertus said in the email. “This development will relieve a lot of anxiety and stress on our teachers, staff and the parents who trust us to keep their children safe.”
Foster wrote in a separate email to the newspaper that city school administrators are collecting vaccine interest information from their employees.
Carroll County Schools communications director Charity Aaron told the newspaper Friday that county administrators have been working with Tanner Health System before Gov. Kemp’s announcement to create a vaccine distribution plan for teachers and school staff.
“We are excited that our employees will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine very soon,” Carroll County Schools Superintendent Scott Cowart said in an email statement. “We are currently working with Tanner to determine the details of our plan for administering the vaccines as quickly as possible."
Teachers and staff at private schools such as Oak Mountain Academy in Carrollton will also be eligible starting March 8.
“Oak Mountain Academy is working collaboratively with local health officials to determine the most effective pathway in obtaining vaccines as quickly as possible for our facility and staff,” Oak Mountain Academy headmaster Patrick Yuran wrote in an email statement.
Kemp joined the state Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Stallings at the State Capitol on Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution and expanded criteria.
“Since the first vaccine was administered in Georgia last December, we remained focused on vaccinating the most vulnerable,” Gov. Kemp said in a release on Friday. “My priority will continue to be protecting the most vulnerable and getting Georgians back to normal as quickly as possible.”
Kemp added Georgia has seen a 70% increase in doses sent to the Peach State, allowing state government leaders to make “significant headway” in providing vaccines to the first phase of residents.
Kemp said he will expand vaccine eligibility again in late March if the March 8 rollout goes well, the Capitol Beat news service reported.
“Provided that our supply continues to increase and this expansion goes well, we plan to further expand criteria to include more Georgians with severe underlying conditions who are not currently eligible,” Kemp said in a release. “We will finalize that timeline in the coming days, and DPH will continue to work with providers to ensure their criteria is up to date.”
The Capitol Beat news service contributed reporting to this article.
