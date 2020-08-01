Special to the Times-Georgian
Looking for a fun and socially distant activity for school aged children and families alike? Try the Buffalo Creek scavenger hunt.
The UGA Extension Carroll County 4-H program is sponsoring the hunt, located at the Carroll County Ag Center property at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. The scavenger hunt is open every day from sun up to sundown.
As visitors enter the Buffalo Creek trailhead they can use their smartphones to scan a QR code posted nearbyby. The QR code will unlock a Google form and allow them to complete the scavenger hunt.
After completing the trail, the visitor will end up in the Buffalo Creek Garden where the treasure box can be found. Visitors can then “unlock” the box and receive a prize for completing the scavenger hunt.
The Ag Center says this is a great interactive experience that combines physical activity and the great outdoors.
For more information about the Buffalo Creek scavenger hunt, contact the UGA Extension Carroll County office at 770-836-8546 or email Natalie Moncus at Natalie.moncus@uga.edu.
