The developer of a controversial quarry project planned for Whitesburg said Wednesday he is planning legal action unless Carroll County officials sign off on his proposal.
Birmingham-based developer Green Rock, LLC has been planning to construct a rock quarry on approximately 360 acres near the intersection of Black Dirt and Hutcheson Roads. The property is zoned agricultural, and the developer estimates the value of the property to be $20 million.
The proposal has received strong pushback from residents as well as other organizations concerned about the quarry’s impact on the area.
Now the developer’s plans have been put on hold because Green Rock needs a letter from Carroll County commissioners saying the proposed quarry is compatible with the land use of the surrounding area. That letter has not been forthcoming.
“Nothing has changed, and we feel like we had a legal right under the current zoning at the time that we drilled the property and spent a bunch of money on the property,” Green Rock Director of Mining Operations David Grayson said.
“We are now going to move forward in the process, and the most likely process is that we will seek legal recourse. We feel clearly that we have the legal right to do it. They are not going to leave us any angle here really to move forward.”
The state’s Environmental Protection Division (EPD) must grant Green Rock’s application for a mining permit, but an official with the agency has informed Green Rock’s counsel that the application is incomplete without the county’s certification letter.
Green Rock’s attorneys at an Atlanta law firm submitted a letter on Oct. 13 to the EPD stating their proposed quarry is consistent with Carroll County’s future land use map, which lists the area as agricultural.
But in response, Jamie Lancaster, the manager of EPD’s Surface Mining Unit, told Green Rock’s attorneys on Oct. 22 that Green Rock had received a letter in August from the Carrollton law firm of Tisinger Vance — which represents Carroll County — notifying the company of the zoning ordinance changes.
“Interpretation of zoning ordinances, and determinations of compatible land use, are the jurisdiction of local governments,” said the EPD’s letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Times-Georgian.
“Therefore, without a letter from the local government stating that Green Rock’s proposed quarry would be consistent with the land use in the area, your application is deemed incomplete. No further review will occur until you submit information showing the land use in the area meets the requirements of the Surface Mining Act.”
According to the Carroll County zoning ordinances in effect when the quarry was proposed, the development of natural resources — including quarries — was permitted on land with the “agricultural” designation. Because quarries were a permitted use, the developer did not need approval from the Board of Commissioners for the project.
In August, however, county commissioners changed the agricultural and industrial sections of the county’s zoning ordinance at the request of District 5 Commissioner Ernest Reynolds. The change in the ordinance moved mining activities from agriculture to industrial land.
That change transferred the “development of natural resources” language from agricultural zoning to industrial zoning.
In an interview with the Times-Georgian on Wednesday, Grayson said this has not happened in the past because the state EPD does not generally get involved with local zoning issues.
In this case, the EPD has said the county commission interprets their zoning ordinance and determine whether a proposal is compatible with the surrounding land use.
He added the county also turned Green Rock’s permit to build a modular trailer on the proposed site down last week.
Grayson said there could be an “interim step” to take first before filing a lawsuit. He said he could go before the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission or the county commission to appeal their decision.
“We may go before the county and do that, which would basically be to go before the county, say we don’t have to do this, but we certainly have the legal right to move forward,” Grayson said. “We could pursue that, have them turn us down, which would be obviously the most likely outcome. At that point, we would file a lawsuit.”
The quarry has been met with criticism and opposition from many, including a citizen’s group in Whitesburg, current Whitesburg mayor Amy Williford, District 5 Commissioner Reynolds, former District 5 Commissioner Kevin Jackson, and the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, an environmental group that protects the Chattahoochee River, which flows near the site.
“The county could come to us and say, ‘are there some conditions with which we would allow you to operate on this property and you would be willing to live with?’ ” Grayson said on Wednesday. “That’s something we could discuss.”
He added there would be a 1,000 foot buffer between the site and the Chattahoochee River, as well as a 400-foot buffer around the rest of the property to the northeast and to the south. The county and state requires that the buffer around the property be 200 feet — and 50 feet from any streams.
However, he said the buffer was extended to 400 feet after hearing the concerns of homeowners near the property entrance. He also increased the buffer from the stream to 100 feet.
“The county is not providing a lot of options for us other than to proceed from a legal standpoint,” Grayson said on Wednesday.
