Carroll Connection, the countywide transit system, saw a decline in total trips in the 2020 fiscal year.
The service was begun in June 2018 by the Carroll County Board of Commission in partnership with the Three Rivers Regional Commission. The fleet of vans offer rides at a low cost for any outing, such as medical appointments, errands to the bank, shopping, and more.
The Three Rivers Regional Commission is a regional planning commission for several counties in the west Georgia area and includes Carroll County.
According to data reported by the Commission, there were a total of 5,476 Carroll Connection trips last year between the months of March and June. However, for those same months in 2020, there were only 1,782 trips total.
The most trips of 2019 took place in May, which had 1,511 trips while there were only 291 trips in 2020 of that same month.
In March 2019, there were 1,394 trips while in 2020 there were only 741 trips. In April 2019, there were 1,436 and in 2020 of that month there were 261 trips. In June 2019, there were 1,135 trips while in 2020 there were 489 trips.
These numbers could be down considerably due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say.
The transit system provides rides to residents anywhere in the county and riders must schedule 24 hours in advance. A one-way trip costs $3 while it is $6 for a round trip.
The service is available Monday-Friday, excluding holidays. To schedule a trip, a rider can reach the service by calling 1-844-778-7826.
