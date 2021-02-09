Carroll residents not already on the list have less than a week to register to vote in next month’s SPLOST referendum that will decide whether the one-cent tax will continue.
On March 16, the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax will be up for renewal for another six years. The last day to register for the election is Feb. 16, and the three-week early voting period begins on Feb. 22.
The SPLOST tax has been continually renewed in Carroll County since it was first levied in 1987, and the revenue generated by this one-cent sales tax pays for capital projects such as roads, bridges and county facilities.
Early voting will be through March 12, Mondays through Fridays, at the Carroll County Elections Office, 423 College St. Beginning March 8, voters can also cast their ballots at Powell Park Recreation Center in Villa Rica, 524 Leslie Dr.
District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance hosted the first of two town hall meetings on Tuesday in Villa Rica to inform constituents of the upcoming referendum. The second meeting is at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Villa Rica Public Library, 869 Dallas Highway, but it can also be viewed on Chance’s Facebook page, facebook.com/clint.chance.7.
County officials used SPLOST dollars last year to renovate the Carroll County Ag Center, one of the county’s busiest venues. This revenue has also paid for a new gymnastics center at the county’s recreation department, built a splash pad at Little Tallapoosa Park, and funded a new bridge on Tyus-Carrollton Road.
Carroll County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey recently told the Times-Georgian the county would have to raise the millage rate by 6.13 mills annually — or 36.78 mills over the full term of the SPLOST — if this revenue did not exist. Carrollton Finance Director Jim Triplett also recently told the newspaper the city’s millage rate would need to be raised between four to five mills annually if Carrollton had to do without this revenue.
It is estimated the continuation of the SPLOST will generate an estimated $119 million for Carroll County and its cities, Hulsey said. In recent months, county commissioners and city councils have been planning projects to fund with their shares of the revenue.
Carrollton officials anticipate collecting $26.3 million, and they have a list of projects they would like to accomplish using these funds. The city has divided that list into four main categories of projects: fire, parks and recreation, engineering and police equipment.
For example, City Manager Tim Grizzard and Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason would like to replace the aging Fire Station 23 on Central Road. The land for this new building has been purchased, and Grizzard said during a recent work session this would cost about $6.5 million.
The city is also planning to use $8.1 million to make renovations to the city’s senior center and improve the tennis facility at Lakeshore Park. SPLOST dollars are also used to fund new GreenBelt spurs, paving projects, sidewalk extensions and traffic improvements.
Cason said during this month’s council meeting that people are unaware that most of the revenue generated by the SPLOST also comes from non-residents of Carroll.
