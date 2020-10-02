Rep. Randy Nix seeking fourth term as representative of House District 69

A state representative is seeking his fourth term in office this year and hopes to continue his role as a “servant leader” in Georgia’s government for his constituents.
Rep. Randy Nix is a pastor and the incumbent Republican lawmaker of House District 69. He has been serving southern Carroll, northern Troup and Heard counties since 2007.
He will be facing his Democratic challenger Herbert Giles in the Nov. 3 general election.
He said his main issue as he runs for reelection is helping the district make a “full recovery” from the coronavirus pandemic that has affected business owners and employees across the state this year.
“We need to continue to follow the governor’s leadership as we seek to balance health and safety needs with the need to revive the economy,” Nix wrote in an email. “Personal responsibility to stop the spread is what will get us through the crisis and back to prosperity.”
He said the state and federal stimulus packages passed by lawmakers has been helpful this year, and added that he thinks Georgia reopening and getting people back to work was “very important.”
“Going forward, I think the best thing that governments can do is provide guidance for businesses to get back open and getting people back to work safely,” Nix said.
On healthcare, he said the state is trying to provide care for residents who need it most through Medicaid waivers. This is important in providing quality care and access, he said.
“Targeted programs like we funded this year to extend services for maternal care is a good example,” he said. “We need to continue to support our local hospitals and providers to make sure access is available in all areas of the state.”
Nix was referring to House Bill 1114, which was sponsored by Rep. Sharon Cooper. This legislation authorizes the state to apply for a federal waiver that would allow Georgia to offer Medicaid coverage to income-eligible women up to six months post-partum, according to the Capitol Beat news service. It was also sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick.
In August, the unemployment rate decreased in Carroll County and has continued to decline since the height of the coronavirus pandemic in April. Nix said the state needs to “stay the course” and will continue to work with officials to keep his district prepared for future opportunities.
“As the No. 1 state in which to do business for seven years straight, Georgia is well positioned to continue to grow and prosper,” he said. “West Georgia has been recognized as a great place to expand and grow business. I will continue to work with our local officials to make sure District 69 is prepared for opportunities in the future.”
With law enforcement, he said that while he supports these men and women, he wants to have discussions about how they can better serve their communities.
“We need to consider training as well as additional support personnel with other skills,” he said. “The changes we need to make must be based on facts and the law rather than on raw emotion. Discussions need to be had at the highest levels with all sides represented to determine what each side’s responsibilities are to resolve these issues.”
