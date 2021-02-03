Outside the Bremen Police Department, 26 small crosses and one large cross are lined up in the grass at the edge of the parking lot.
The large cross is in memory of all the lives lost during the pandemic, said Bremen police Chief Keith Pesnell. The small crosses are in memory of each Haralson County resident who succumbed to the coronavirus. But, he added, the display is not unchangeable. After two more resident deaths from the virus, the department will be adding new crosses as they get them made.
This year has been a hard one for the county, Pesnell said. The people who have died are not just a statistics; it’s important to remember that, he said.
“We just wanted as a police department, fire department, the city, we just felt like we would like to do just a little something to show that we remember,” he said. “We have lost good people in our community to COVID."
The department enlisted an inmate to make the crosses and some of the department staff painted them, he said.
He came up with the idea for the crosses after watching President Joe Biden’s inauguration, he said. The Field of Flags art installation represented all the people who wouldn’t be able to attend because of the pandemic. Pesnell wanted to honor the loss of his own community as well.
Bremen Mayor Sharon Sewell said that Pesnell took the lead in creating the memorial, but he had talked to her about it and she thought it was wonderful way to remember those who had died. The city and the department have received positive comments and thanks from people in the community about the display, she said.
“I think it is a very positive thing to do,” Sewell said. “It is a community embracing thing to do and it’s a way to say to all of our people who are hurting because of the virus, ‘We recognize the struggle and we remember.’ ”
Bremen fire Chief Jason Hurley agreed.
“We see the effects it has on the community and just wanted to show our support,” Hurley said.
The department invites the family members to call or visit the department if they would like to add the name of their loved one who died of the disease to a cross, Pesnell said.
