The Georgia Public Service Commission is scheduled to vote today on guidelines electric cooperatives may use to expand broadband access in rural areas of the state.
The General Assembly passed legislation last year allowing electric membership cooperatives such as Carroll EMC to provide broadband service to their customers.
The PSC will decide today how much EMCs can charge telecom providers to attach broadband equipment to their utility poles.
Telecom companies have balked at fees proposed by the utilities, saying that those costs would make the rollout of broadband service to rural parts of the state prohibitively expensive.
Tim Martin, CEO and president of Carroll EMC, wrote an editorial in October echoing the call of other cooperatives that telecoms “need to pay their fair share of the costs” to own, maintain and replace these poles.
Cooperatives are asking the Public Service Commission, on behalf of their four million members statewide, to reject the cable companies’ arguments for a low pole attachment rate — known as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rate — and instead set a fair-share rental rate, Martin said.
“The cable industry has falsely claimed that the rental rates EMCs charge are a barrier to the expansion of rural broadband,” Martin wrote. “The truth is the pole attachment rental rate represents a tiny fraction of broadband expansion costs. The real reason for the slow growth of rural broadband in Georgia is the lack of population density in rural communities.”
Ashley Kinnard, a spokesperson for Greystone Power, said by email on Monday that Georgia’s EMCs want to help bring broadband to rural Georgia. But she added that any adjustments made to the pole attachment rates would have a direct impact on the cooperatives’ cost of service.
That is why these cooperatives have offered the “One Buck Deal” to cable and telecom companies to use their utility poles for a $1 per pole annually for new attachments for five years.
“The not-for-profit EMCs have proposed a fair rental rate that will protect more than four million EMC members from an unnecessary rate hike in monthly energy bills,” Kinnard wrote. “The cable and telecom industry have proposed a plan that will take approximately $8.3 million from EMC members every year, with no guarantee that those funds will be used for broadband deployment in Georgia.”
Lack of broadband service in the rural parts of the state is a problem that has grown more acute with the coronavirus pandemic. School students and businesses that must limit in-person contact have been relying on online services. But the quality of those services is limited without high-speed data connections.
Meanwhile, CEMC is moving forward with its own plan to expand broadband service, beginning with southern Carroll County.
The cooperative and SyncGlobal Telecom announced plans in June to expand broadband to 7,300 residents and more than 200 businesses in parts of southern Carroll and northwestern Heard counties.
The plan is to invest $12.5 million to construct a fiber network in the extreme southern part of Carroll County and northwestern Heard County. SyncGlobal received that money as a grant from the USDA.
A USDA program called Broadband ReConnect is providing matching funds to the joint project between the two companies. Coupled with matching funds between SyncGlobal and Carroll EMC, the initial capital investment will amount to almost $20 million for the first stage of deploying broadband.
SyncGlobal’s CEO, Kyle Williamson, announced in November that his company will begin the first phase of bringing broadband to some residents across Carroll and Heard counties as early as next month.
“We want everyone to have broadband, but we decided to focus on the areas with the greatest need,” Williamson said during a Chamber of Commerce event in November. “The hardest to serve from a cost perspective, the hardest to serve from a buildout perspective, the hardest to make a reality.”
And other telecoms are making their own inroads into the west Georgia region.
Less than six months after an announcement and groundbreaking event in June, telecom giant Comcast has now completed its rural broadband expansion buildout to more than 2,500 homes and businesses in Haralson County, including Tallapoosa and Waco.
On Dec. 3, Comcast announced it will finish its buildout in Carroll County in mid-January to 7,500 residents and businesses in Mount Zion, Whitesburg, and Roopville. This is part of an almost $9 million investment by the company.
“Earlier this year, we committed to extending our advanced network to rural west Georgia, with the goal of bridging the digital divide at a critical time,” said Jason Gumbs, regional senior vice president of Comcast, in their announcement earlier this month. “I’m proud to say we not only achieved this, but we did it ahead of schedule. We are poised to continue this important progress across Georgia if the state moves to more reasonable pole rates.”
Alex Horwitz, vice president of public relations at Comcast, recently told the Times-Georgian that these residents and businesses will be able to use the provider’s suite of communications services. The company’s range of offerings spans from a $9.95 a month Internet Essentials package to a two-gigabit service.
In a Dec. 3 email to the newspaper, Horwitz wrote the process of bringing service to customers in Carroll County will begin on Jan. 7 and will be a staggered roll-out, lasting just under two weeks.
The company’s xFi services allow customers to have high-speed internet, while xFi Complete offers unlimited data and Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home. Five lines of Xfinity Mobile phone service is included with these internet packages, with no activation or line access fees, the company said in their Dec. 3 announcement.
The FCC is also allocating $9.2 billion during the next 10 years through the first phase of its Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which will bring broadband to unserved rural communities in 49 states, according to a release from the commission. Georgia’s share of the money — $326.4 million — will serve nearly 179,455 homes and businesses, according to the commission.
Charter Communications was listed among the winners of that auction in the release. The company plans to invest $4.3 million to expand broadband and serve 4,638 homes and businesses in Carroll County. A spokesperson for Charter declined to comment on the plans in an email to the Times-Georgian on Monday.
