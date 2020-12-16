The state Public Service Commission on Tuesday allowed EMCs to charge telecom providers $1 per year for new utility pole attachments in areas that are not served by broadband.
But the regulatory agency also increased the rate telecom providers will pay to attach their broadband technology to poles in areas already served by broadband.
While at least one EMC is “pleased” with the ruling, the commission’s vote has received criticism from Georgia’s cable association and two telecom providers, AT&T and Comcast.
EMCs will charge telecom providers $1 per year for new pole attachments in areas without broadband service for the next six years, effective July 1. This fee was proposed as the “One Buck Deal” by EMCs in October, according a spokesperson for Greystone Power.
This incentive will be given to any qualified broadband provider that will agree to deliver new high-speed internet service in an area that is determined to be “unserved” by the state Department of Community Affairs Broadband Initiative Maps, according to a release from Georgia EMC.
But telecom providers will be forced to pay $27.71 per pole per year for broadband attachments in areas that already are served by broadband. That rate was proposed by District 5 Commissioner Tricia Pridemore, whose district includes Carroll, Douglas and Haralson counties and most of west Georgia.
This is more than the $20 these providers already pay on average, but less than a rate proposed by one PSC commissioner on Tuesday, the Capitol Beat News Service said.
Last year, Gov. Brian Kemp allowed EMCs across the state to partner with telecom providers to expand broadband access to customers in rural areas that are unserved. The unanimous vote by the Public Service Commission follows up on legislation passed by the General Assembly in August assigning the commission to set pole attachment rates for the EMCs.
The coronavirus pandemic this year has highlighted the need for broadband in every corner of the nation. Workers have been using the internet to conduct virtual meetings and students have been using it to learn at home.
Jay Gill, vice president of communications and economic development with Carroll EMC, told the Times-Georgian that EMCs made the “One Buck Deal” offer to help providers, such as cable, expand to rural areas.
“We believe the PSC [Public Service Commission] made a decision that helps rural Georgians close the digital divide and provides financial incentives for big cable and telecoms to help close that gap,” Gill said. “It’s important that people know that EMCs do not generate a profit from pole attachments. It is just a pass-through cost that each utility shares a percentage. We’ve never been a barrier for companies to expand their services.”
Georgia EMC President and CEO Dennis Chastain said in a written statement on Tuesday the state PSC is “giving broadband providers access to utility infrastructure at a cost of next-to-nothing” in areas of Georgia that need it most.
“The PSC decision [Tuesday] is vital as EMCs pursue and evaluate broadband partnerships,” Chastain wrote. “With today’s decision, EMCS are poised and ready to partner with broadband providers across the state to help them expand into our rural service territories.”
Gill did not address whether the higher rate charged to providers to attach to utility poles in areas already served by broadband would curb expanding access to other customers.
EMCs were already aggressively pursuing expanding broadband to rural customers in west Georgia long before the “One Buck Deal” was proposed in October.
Carroll EMC and Bremen-based telecom provider SyncGlobal announced a plan in June to meet that need with a $20 million broadband project to serve more than 7,300 residents in previously unserved areas of Carroll and Haralson counties. The project is the result of a $12.5 million USDA ReConnect grant and matching funds provided by the EMC and SyncGlobal.
But at least two telecom providers and the state’s cable association did not agree with the ruling because they said the rate hike will negatively affect broadband expansion.
Charles Bassett, the senior public relations manager for AT&T, told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday by email the telecom giant is “reviewing the decision” to determine its impact on the business. He provided a statement from AT&T that said the ruling does not promote broadband deployment.
Alex Horwitz, vice president of media relations for Comcast, said the ruling will have an impact on their projects, but he would not go into further detail. Comcast is expanding internet service in Haralson County and is working to provide more access to some Carroll residents through next month.
“We initially committed to 10 projects across rural and unserved areas of Georgia over three years,” he said. “In response to the pandemic and to demonstrate our ability to get broadband to unserved areas quickly, we moved forward with three projects in west Georgia as a show of good faith.”
A request for comment from Charter Communications was not immediately returned.
The Georgia Cable Association wrote on their Facebook page on Tuesday that the state is “taking a step backward in broadband deployment” by raising the rate charged to providers. This association, which was founded in 1968, represents the cable industry to policymakers at the state and federal level.
“Rather than lowering the barriers to broadband deployment, the Georgia Public Service Commission is increasing them by dramatically raising attachment costs statewide,” the statement on their Facebook said. “Failing to set reasonable pole attachment rates, terms and conditions will increase the overall cost of broadband deployment and discourage tens of millions of dollars in private investment. That’s a disappointment for every Georgia community that needs access to broadband.”
The Capitol Beat News Service provided reporting for this story.
