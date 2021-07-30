Poe and Dante to have their day in court Aug. 3

The feline mascots of Georgia’s oldest bookstore have run afoul of claw enforcement.
Poe and Dante, namesakes of iconic writers Edgar Allan Poe and Dante Alighieri, are familiar figures to visitors of Horton’s Books and Gifts on Adamson Square, often seen outside the store rambling among the passersby.
But lately, they have been strictly indoor cats, under house arrest, courtesy of a legal complaint filed against them.
On August 3 at 9 a.m., Poe and Dante will have their day in court. Actually, it is doubtful that the feline duo will actually be present in the courtroom of the magistrate judge, but their owner, Dorothy Pittman, will be. She was recently served with a summons to appear after being served with citations for “failure to restrain” and “nuisance (animal.)”
“Supposedly on June 7 of this year, a local citizen was scratched on the arm outside the store by one of my cats,” Mrs. Pittman said.
Shortly thereafter, the alleged victim filed a complaint, hence the magistrate court summons. Ever since then, the cats have been confined to quarters.
“I looked at video from a nearby restaurant camera during a time period when this was supposed to have happened, but all it showed was the restaurant awning,” she explained.
Horton’s has been a purveyor of books since 1891 and will be celebrating its 130th anniversary this fall, making it the oldest bookstore in the state. But among the books and knickknacks for sale in the store, Pittman often has a collection of cats (“clowder,’ for you bibliophiles) on premises looking for new homes. Supervising them — and the rest of the store — are Dante and Poe, Horton’s most well known inhabitants and store mascots.
Both cats are so familiar to customers that they are free to roam the square unmolested, welcomed by their many friends.
Pittman, who bought Horton’s in 1997, said this is the first time anyone has ever complained about her cats, much less to claim that they attacked someone or their pet.
To the contrary, she said that the cats have often sat with customers of two restaurants on the square that provide outside seating, the Highland Deli, which is just a few feet away from the bookstore, and the Corner Café, on the opposite quadrant of the square.
This week, however, Pittman will be in magistrate’s court while her cats will be in absentia unless called in to testify. The Times-Georgian will cover this “cat scratches man (or woman)” story.
Afterwards, Poe will be auto-scratching copies his “The Black Cat,” and Dante will be doing the same with his poem, “Inferno.”
