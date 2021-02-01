A proposed $20 million apartment complex for a site near Adamson Square is no longer moving forward after city officials received mostly negative feedback from residents about the project.
Meanwhile, Carrollton’s city manager told the Times-Georgian on Monday he would like to update a study done in 2016 on the city’s multi-family housing inventory. He said he plans to discuss how a new study could be done during this month’s work session meeting on Feb. 11.
Howard Weissinger, a developer and managing partner of The Garden District, Inc., proposed The District at Carrollton Square at the intersection of Johnson Avenue, West Reese and North Cliff streets.
His plan was to build a 99-unit apartment complex on 3.55 acres with 82 two-bedroom apartments, 17 one-bedroom apartments and 2,700 square feet of retail space. He applied in October to rezone the site to mixed use from the Central Business District, C-1.
The Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval with conditions of the apartments with a 5-3 vote during its meeting in December.
The Carrollton City Council was scheduled to decide on the rezoning application during its city council meeting Monday night, but a city official confirmed with the newspaper the developer’s rezoning application had been pulled last week.
Weissinger told the newspaper on Monday he is trying to rework the proposal, but he did not say whether or not he will bring his plans back to city officials in the future.
“There was obviously too much opposition voiced by residents to the mayor and city council members for the council members to vote in favor of rezoning,” Weissinger wrote in an email on Monday. “We are continuing to assess the situation and determine the best approach in trying to help revitalize that portion of downtown.”
If Weissinger’s rezoning application had been denied by the city council Monday night, City Manager Tim Grizzard said the developer would have to wait a year before resubmitting his proposal. He added he would rather see condos or townhomes built on the site.
While the final rental prices were still being worked on by the developer, Grizzard said the apartments would have been rented for somewhere between $1,200 to $1,800 per month.
In a recent interview with the newspaper, Grizzard said city officials do not have full control over the price of housing in Carrollton and they cannot tell developers what to build or where. But there are changes the council can make to create more affordable housing, such as revising the city’s zoning ordinance to allow a smaller minimum square footage for a home.
On Monday, Grizzard said he would like to do another study on the city’s housing inventory, including multi-family developments. In 2016, the city published a 70-page assessment on this need that was completed by the Atlanta-based real estate consultant, Bleakly Advisory Group. Grizzard said on Monday it is time to update that study.
The city recently adopted a six-month moratorium on multi-family housing permit approval, stemming from concerns that the city’s multi-family housing inventory was “out of balance with peer communities.”
At that time, nearly half (48%) of Carrollton’s housing units were multi-family, compared to 16% of all housing units in Carroll County and 24% statewide. This was a significantly higher percentage than regional peer cities including Cartersville, Douglasville, LaGrange, Newnan and Rome, according to the study.
Almost two out of every three Carrollton residents were renters versus the one in three renters across Carroll County and across the state. Carrollton had a significantly higher percentage of rental households than in the county, the state and among peer cities.
Since 2000, more than half the housing units that had been built in Carrollton were multi-family — 23% were standard rental apartments while one in every three were student apartments.
The study predicted that Carrollton would experience demand of 150 new households annually over the next 10 years through 2026, and about two-thirds of those would be for renters.
“We see a large demand for ‘renters by choice,’ those families or individuals who do not wish to take on or deal with the responsibility of homeownership for several reasons,” Weissinger said. “Market studies reflect this as well, and developers as a whole would agree.”
