Special to the Times-Georgian
Pilot Club of Carrollton members are displaying three Pilot International Awards the club received for the 2019-2020 club year. President Linda Grisham, Julie Strickland, and Deborah Wilson are sharing the certificates.
The Club received 2nd Place for Outstanding Community Service, 2nd Place for Outstanding Pilot Club, and 1st Place for Outstanding Club Visibility at the Silver Level. Clubs compete for International Awards in one of three levels based on number of members.
Clubs apply for International Awards by submitting awards applications along with answers to questions concerning their community service and projects. Powerpoints with photos and media documentation of specific projects, including number of persons impacted by the project and percentage of members participating, must accompany the applications.
The International Awards are normally presented during the annual Pilot International Convention at an Awards Luncheon. Due to the cancellation of the Convention this year, clubs receiving awards were notified by letter from the International President.
The Awards certificates were subsequently mailed to clubs for presentation. Pilot International’s mission is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world.
Club’s primary focuses are encouraging brain safety and health and supporting those who care for others, as well as meeting specific needs in their communities.
