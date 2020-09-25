Pat Rhudy seeking House District 18 seat for fifth time

Carroll and Haralson county voters will choose a new representative for state House District 18, and one of the candidates has sought the seat five times.
Pat Rhudy, chair of the Carroll County Democratic Party, is running against Tyler Paul Smith, an attorney, in the race during the Nov. 3 election. Whoever wins will be a new face in the state Legislature.
Incumbent District 18 Rep. Kevin Cooke said earlier this year he would not seek re-election to run for Congress. However, Cooke lost in the June Republican primary.
Rhudy wrote in an email that Carrollton, with UWG and Tanner Health System, has “always enjoyed good growth.”
“I think I could be a good Georgia House representative who listens and works well with local industry and local government to continue good growth and extend it to Haralson County, which is a major portion of House District 18,” she said.
She has unsuccessfully sought this seat five times, but she said opposition in any race is “important” in every election.
“It widens the discussion of issues,” she said. “It places the elected candidate on notice, that he or she represents all the citizens of the district, not just his or her voters.”
For the past 15 years, she has been a field representative for the U.S. Census Bureau, handing out the American Community Survey in Carroll and Heard counties.
She wrote that not much is being said about the redistricting process, which will occur after the 2020 Census completes the once-in-decade headcount later this year.
This process is based on population counts collected by the Census Bureau and will determine the size of each legislator’s region and how many constituents he or she will represent.
“Political parties in power have, forever, drawn districts to keep themselves and their party in power,” she said. “The advent of very good tools for identifying types of voters and mapping has resulted in do-nothing legislators, (who are) all ideology and no action. There is no longer compromise which creates good policy.”
If elected, she said she would like to revisit the “costly decision” of the state legislature not expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Health Act. She said that move has cost the state billions of federal dollars, resulting in the closure of several rural hospitals.
“It seems it would also be the first best course for helping rural hospitals in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.
Rhudy also favors stronger action in preventing hate crimes.
In August, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a new hate crime bill that gives additional legal protections to police officers. House Bill 838 created a new crime: bias-motivated intimidation, which would apply to the death or serious bodily injury of a police officer, firefighter, or emergency medical technician, according to The Washington Post.
But Rhudy said this law is “low hanging fruit” and is of “little value” in preventing a crime, such as the Ahmaud Arbery shooting in Brunswick, Georgia.
“The laws which must be repealed are the citizen's arrest law and the ‘stand your ground’ law,” she said. “We must work on criminal justice reform too. The news of the past two years has clearly shown us that we have some serious problems to solve if we are to be equal under the law.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.