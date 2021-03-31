Pamela Ann Lyle provides outstanding service for veterans

The Outstanding DAR Service for Veterans Award is given to a Daughters of the American Revolution member in recognition of outstanding care given to veterans in any of the following areas, including, but not limited to: Department of Veterans Affairs facilities, state veterans’ facilities, nursing homes, shelters, and outpatient clinics.
The outstanding NSDAR volunteer has given more than her time. She has made meaningful contributions to veterans through creative and resourceful outreach.
Pamela Ann Lyle, regent of the James Stewart Chapter NSDAR, was honored as the 2020 Outstanding DAR Service for Veterans Award Recipient at the 2021 Georgia State Society NSDAR Conference Opening Banquet on March 19. Her husband, Vietnam veteran David Posey, and several chapter members were in attendance at the formal dinner held in honor of the Service for Veterans awards winners.
Pamela’s acceptance speech was moving. She humbly thanked others as she said, “Madam State Regent, honored guests, Georgia daughters, as the daughter of a World War II veteran and the wife of a Vietnam veteran, this award has great meaning and I look forward to taking it back home to the dedicated and patriotic women of the James Stewart Chapter that made it possible. I would like to thank Carla Brown for laying the foundation of a great veterans program that we continue to build upon, and to Julia Saint, chapter officer and my friend for letting me drag her up and down Highway 27 on numerous occasions just to take a cup of hot and decent coffee to the veterans in the nursing home.
“In closing, I want to thank my David for being here with me tonight. For 10 years, he never once asked, ‘Why?’ or ‘How much?’ Instead, his questions were always, ‘When?’ and ‘How can I help?’ Thank you again for this honor.”
As part of the New Horizon’s Leadership Program in 2017, her first project with our chapter was the Spirit of ‘45 project to recognize WWII veterans. The Spirit of ’45 was a nationwide project to locate photos and place them on a Wall of Honor that would be placed on the National Mall in September 2020 on the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II.
Devoting many hours to this project in honor of her father’s service, Pamela wrote and submitted an articles to the local papers, inviting them to be a part of this historic project. Many people from around the community came to the July 4th celebration and brought their pictures with the names of their family members to be honored in this special way.
She spearheads chapter support of local nursing home veterans. Before collecting and buying Christmas gifts for the veterans in our local nursing home and assisted living home, Pamela talked to each veteran and tailored the gifts to fit their needs and wishes.
She brought Paws4Bravery to present a program to our chapter and the American Legion. This introduced the organization to the citizens of Heard County and the local veterans.
She has spearheaded several projects honoring our oldest veteran. She had a flag flown over the capital on May 30, 2018, in Mr. Thomas Lipford’s honor. Members presented it to Mr. Thomas at his home with his family present in June. Pam had May 30, 2019, proclaimed Thomas Lipford Day by our county commissioner in honor of Mr. Thomas’ 100th birthday. Our state Sen. Matt Brass and Mr. Lipford’s children joined chapter members in a ceremony at the courthouse.
Pamela started a “Breakfast for Vets” event. She worked with our local Hardees to start a local Memorial Day/Armed Forces Day “Breakfast for Vets!” program inviting local veterans to join us for a biscuit and drink between 7 and 9 a.m. on Memorial Day. Chapter members handed out tickets to the veterans for their “free biscuit and drink” and presented tokens of appreciation for their service. These included pens, mugs, flags, and cards.
She has organized special Veterans Day programs. In 2018, the James Stewart Chapter held a Veterans Day program/lunch at the local 4-H center and mailed invitations to more than 200 local veterans (with one guest). We had 55 veterans attend. Members decorated the facility with military displays and festive center pieces. Pamela had a special WWII display at the front of the room. All veterans received a special veterans cup and flag pin in their gift bags. The chapter furnished subway sandwiches and the members provided chips and wonderful homemade desserts.
In 2019, Pamela worked with the town of Centralhatchee on a joint Veterans Day program. Chapter members took part in the program at the Veterans Park in Centralhatchee. Pam had members of the Braves Flag Patrol from Centralhatchee Elementary hand out flags to all attendees and hoist the flag for the program. The flag patrol was begun by Pamela and Flag chair Jane Barker to train local students in proper flag etiquette.
Then the veterans and guests were invited to join the JSC DAR ladies at the community center for brunch. We fed more than 60 veterans and all their guests that day and presented each veteran with a veteran appreciation cap.
In 2020, the chapter decided not to get all the local veterans together for a meal because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pamela worked with her Service for Veterans committee and plans were made to buy a bench for the local veteran’s park and dedicate it to all Heard County veterans. It has been installed and Pam is planning a special dedication ceremony for it once COVID is over.
To celebrate Vietnam Veterans Day, she has arranged for proclamations from our local Commission Chairman and the chapter has started mailing out cards to all our local Vietnam veterans thanking them for their service each March.
Pamela has worked to develop a relationship with our local American Legion. She has invited them to several meetings where our programs were appropriate for both groups, worked together on veteran appreciation projects, and has enlisted them in helping us locate and honor veterans.
Chapter members attended the American Legion flag retirement program. Pamela attended a meeting and presented a Certificate of Appreciation for their Flag Program to the Legion. Chapter members attended the American Legion’s POW/MIA ceremony and thanked the Legion Riders for their service. Christmas 2019, the legion furnished the fruit and our DAR ladies furnished the baskets, wraps, and ribbons to make fruit baskets for the veterans in the nursing home. Chapter members visited each veteran to see what fruit they liked and the baskets were personalized.
Pamela is working with the American Legion as plans are being made for the Vietnam Wall to come to Heard County in 2021.
Under Pamela’s guidance, our chapter nominated local veteran Durell Langley for the DAR Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award. She did all the paperwork and he won at the state level and at the SE District level.
Not only does Pamela involve the chapter in these wonderful activities, she also has several personal projects. When visiting the nursing home veterans, two mentioned that the coffee was not the best. From that time on, whenever she is in the area, she makes it a point to go by Hardees and get them a coffee fixed just the way they like it.
In the evenings, she crochets blankets for the nursing home veterans. Once one is complete, she delivers it to the lucky vet and then starts another. She carries “Thank You for Your Service “ bags in her trunk to hand out to veterans she might meet, and several other members are now following in her footsteps.
Pamela received a Certificate of Appreciation for her service as a Commemorative Partner with the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration on March 12, 2015. This award was presented from the Button Gwinnett Chapter, Georgia Society and the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Working as a safety consultant for federal regulations, she contracts with trucking companies around the metro Atlanta area. New DOT regulations now make it possible for veterans to use their experience in the armed forces to qualify for these positions. She has educated these trucking companies on the changes to the federal rules which has resulted in an increased veteran hiring of 10% up to 33% in her various client-companies.
