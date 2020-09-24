Solid Solutions Development will host an online meeting Friday for Haralson County residents to hear details of a controversial landfill proposal and ask questions on Sept. 25 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The company has pledged to be open with the public, but the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on large meetings. So, Ernest Kaufmann, one of the founding partners of the company, said that a Zoom meeting seemed the safest way to host a meeting for a large number of community members.
The meeting, at which residents will have an opportunity to ask questions, will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25.
“Historically the way we get projects done is by meeting with small groups, 5, 10, 15 maybe 20,” Kaufmann said. “Where you can sit down in a quiet environment, and be able to get all maps out on the table, answer all the questions and it’s a much more conducive atmosphere to people understanding.”
This will be the second online meeting that the company has hosted. The first, for a small number of invited community members, worked well, said Tee Stribling, Kaufmann’s partner in Solid Solutions Development. It included a presentation with the engineer on the project being available to answer questions. So they decided to expand on it for a larger crowd.
Stribling said that the first 15 minutes or so would be a presentation of information and the last 45 minutes would be reserved for questions.
“There’s so many misconceptions of what the facts are,” Kaufmann said. “We are right now in the exact same place that we were in any other community that we’ve permitted facilities in. The first three or four months is just going to be a big fight to get the facts out.”
There is a lot of misinformation that is scaring people, Kaufmann and Stribling said.
The host agreement with the Haralson County Commission will specify that sewage sludge and coal ash will not be accepted in the Haralson County landfill. In fact, Kaufmann said the agreement would exclude those items as an acceptable item for the life of the contract. The agreement is a contract with the community; it cannot be changed without the agreement of the County Commission, Stibling added.
Additionally, there will be a legal mechanism that will be included with the host agreement that will restrict what can go in the landfill, Kaufmann said.
“There’s going to be restrictive covenant on the property,” Stribling said. “This is actually a completely separate mechanism.”
They decided to include the dual protection after hearing the fears of the community.
“What we heard is, ‘well, they took coal ash in Meriwether County,’ ” Kaufmann said. “Well, you know in Meriwether County, coal ash was not prohibited in the host agreement, because at that point in time, I don’t care what the landfill operator was, nobody ever thought coal ash would be going into a private landfill. Utility companies were very protective of that stuff. It was always put right on site.”
Access the meeting on Zoom at http://bit.ly/TownHallSS. The meeting identification number is 850 8210 6370. The passcode is 050831.
