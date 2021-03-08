Scenes from the 19th annual “Step at a Time 5K” through the GreenBelt and roads by Lake Carroll in Carrollton on Sunday afternoon.
One 'Step at a Time' 5K
- Photos by Jay Luzardo/Times-Georgian
-
- Updated
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Boss on That Cliffhanger, Tarlos’ Future (a Proposal?) & More
- Royal insider claims Princess Diana would be 'proud' of Prince Harry after tell-all interview
- Drew Barrymore hints she's working on a cookbook
- ‘9-1-1’ Boss on That ‘Significant’ Shock for Hen’s Family, the 118 Romances & More
- Georgia House unanimously approves overhauling citizen’s arrest law
- One 'Step at a Time' 5K
- Duchess Meghan's father Thomas Markle will address her tell-all interview on TV this week
- Kendall Jenner: I want kids badly
Most Popular
Articles
- Carroll County Sheriffs Office investigating inmate attack
- Villa Rica man crashes into a home, authorities say
- West Georgia men charged with trying to steal catalytic converter
- Haralson detention officer faces charges in drug probe
- Carrollton police arrest Atlanta man for intent to distribute
- Carrollton man arrested for threatening brother and officers with firearm
- Carrollton girls advance to state title game
- Carroll County adopts Second Amendment preservation resolution
- Tanner COVID patient numbers keep decreasing
- Local schools' staff look forward to first dose of vaccine
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.