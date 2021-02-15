Old Town Homes, the Villa Rica Housing Authority neighborhood that provided low-income housing since the Truman Administration, is no more.
Last week, demolition began of the cluster of mid-century brick buildings that stood for nearly 70 years on the Dallas Highway, across from Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica. The site will be reconditioned into a modern generation of subsidized housing for seniors, still under control of the housing authority but constructed in partnership with a Marietta-based builder.
Those who had been living in Old Town Homes were relocated until the new complex is completed, although the timetable for that construction is not known.
The first phase of the construction will consist of 90 new units, about a third of which will be Section 8 housing, a voucher assistance program administered by the federal Housing and Urban Affairs Department. The remaining units will be administered under HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration program, which uses private capital to invest in public housing.
Eventually, according to statements made at City Council meeting, there will be some 200 units on the site, which will have a new name: Legacy at Walton Trails.
The new facility is being planned by Walton Communities, a Marietta-based builder that has constructed similar facilities around the state.
Some of the units will be subsidized by project-based (specific to the property) vouchers, which are administered by state and local housing agencies. With such a program, families can rent an apartment with 30% of their income paying for rental and utilities and the landlord receiving a voucher for the rest. Other units will be paid for under the Low-Income Housing Tax Credits program, which encourages developers to create affordable housing through tax incentives.
Dick Chambers, executive director of the Housing Authority, said in 2019 that other units at the facility would be available based on market-rate rents.
There are several senior housing options currently being considered for Villa Rica, including a large community called Avemore that is planned for south of town on Highway 61. But the new project is designed for low-income seniors, for which there is a large need according to Housing Authority officials.
