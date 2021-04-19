By Staff Reports
At the request of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Newnan Sunday.
According to a GBI release, a suspect in an alleged motor vehicle theft was pursued by Newnan Police officers and fired shots at a Coweta County Sheriff’s deputy. The deputy returned fire, striking the suspect identified as 26-year-old Mario Paul Clarke.
Clarke was life-flighted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta for his injuries and is reportedly in critical condition, according to the GBI.
The GBI’s preliminary information indicates that at approximately 12:58 a.m., Newnan Police Department officers were flagged down by an individual at the RaceTrac gas station located on Amlajack Blvd. Officers learned that a man, later identified as Clarke, drove away with the victim’s silver Chrysler 200.
The GBI states that a vehicle pursuit ensued on Interstate 85 northbound, and that Clarke came to a stop near mile marker 48. Here, Clarke allegedly got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area toward PetSmart.
Deputies and officers reportedly observed Clarke on foot near Industrial Park. A Newnan Police officer deployed his taser twice at Clarke, but the taser was ineffective.
The GBI said a Coweta County Sheriff’s Deputy located Clarke at the Whitlock Recreation Complex on Industrial Park. Clarke left the woods and passed the front of the deputy’s patrol vehicle, and the deputy deployed his taser once from his vehicle. The taser was ineffective.
Clarke is reported then to have pointed a handgun, later identified as a Glock 26 9mm, and fired at the deputy, striking the deputy’s vehicle. The deputy returned fire multiple times, striking Clarke.
Felony arrest warrants were taken on Clarke for theft by taking, obstruction, and fleeing and attempting to elude.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Regional Investigative Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
