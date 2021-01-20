Newnan Road among other city streets to be resurfaced or improved this year

A major artery connecting Carrollton motorists to the Highway 166 bypass is one of several city roads that could get resurfaced as early as this spring.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) said crews are working on the busy intersection near downtown Carrollton at Highway 27, Trojan Circle and Clinic Avenue near Tanner Medical Center.
Carrollton Engineer Tommy Holland told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that he is preparing a request for bids to include multiple streets in need of repair across the city, including Newnan Road just off Bankhead Highway.
Holland would like to resurface a 1.3-mile section of Newnan Road from Bankhead Highway to the Carrollton Bypass this spring. He said the road has been temporarily patched several times as crews have worked to repair the aging sewer lines underneath the street.
“It should be going out to bid in the next month or two,” Holland said. “I’m going to compile a list of streets to be milled and resurfaced throughout the city to go out for bid for a paving contractor. Once we have a paving contractor, Newnan Road will be one of the priorities on the list to have it milled and resurfaced.”
Residents use Newnan Road to get from the Carrollton Bypass to Bankhead Highway, or to the downtown area and Adamson Square. The latest data from the Georgia Department of Transportation showed that more than 10,900 vehicles used this road during a two-day period in May 2019.
The cost to resurface Newnan Road is unknown, Holland said, but the project will be funded by a combination of SPLOST dollars, the city’s general fund budget and Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) funds from the state transportation department.
The city received $277,000 in LMIG funds from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) in 2020, he said. These funds are awarded to local governments by GDOT to quickly repair roads, bridges or sidewalks within their county or city.
Holland added Newnan Road will not be resurfaced until the weather warms up because this kind of project uses materials that require weather that is warmer than 50 degrees. The city just completed resurfacing a portion of Bankhead Highway in mid-December between Thomas Newell Way and Cedar Street because the weather was in the mid-60s that week.
He is putting together a list of roads across the city that need to be resurfaced, and he intends to come up with a general bid for these streets to be awarded to a paving company. The bid could be awarded by the Carrollton City Council as early as their March 1 meeting.
Holland said while he does not have a “definite number” of roads that need repairs across Carrollton. The city tries to repave or resurface as many streets as possible annually, but Holland said the rising cost of materials limits what is done from year to year.
“It would be interesting to see the pricing we get,” he said. “That’s the thing about trying to bid multiple streets is that we hope to get better pricing when these contractors have more quantities to mill and resurface.”
Meanwhile, the state Department of Transportation is currently working to improve the intersection of Highway 27, Trojan Circle and Clinic Avenue next to the Carrollton City Schools campus.
Joe Schulman, District 6 communications officer with GDOT, told the newspaper on Wednesday that construction is underway to extend and offset the left turn lanes for both north and southbound Highway 27 onto Trojan Drive and Clinic Avenue. He added this project should be completed in the next two weeks.
Also, a right-turn lane is being added from southbound Highway 61 onto Hominy Creek Road, Schulman said, just north of the Sand Hill area. A right turn lane is also being installed from northbound Highway 166 onto Maple Hill Road, just before the intersection of highways 166 and 61.
Once the Clinic Avenue project is completed, Schulman said the other two projects will begin and take between two to three weeks to finish.
