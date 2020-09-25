New leadership, programs at Haralson Behavioral Health

Changes are happening at the Haralson Behavioral Health Services starting with a facelift, a change in leadership, and the addition of some new programs.
Melody Harpe, the director of the agency for the past eight years, decided to retire at the end of September.
Harpe has worked at the behavioral health clinic for nearly 34 years starting as coordinator of a ladies group home, then over the years worked in the day program and community services and finally became the director.
Her replacement, Jamie Brown, who also serves as a Haralson County commissioner, has worked for the clinic for four years. Brown, 44, started working at the clinic answering the phones and booking appointments at the front of the building.
Brown, who earned a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications, had decided to get a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling. In 2017, she did her internship with the clinic for her associate professional counselor license and later moved into counseling. She became a licensed professional counselor in March.
“I literally have worked from the front all the way to the back,” Brown said with a smile. “Melody’s office is the last office in the building.”
She’s excited about the transition and hopes to increase the clinic’s reach. Behavioral Health currently serves more than 500 clients, but the needs in the county are great.
“People have a stigma around mental health,” Brown said. “There’s no shame in asking for help. I feel like the shame is staying there and suffering personally and suffering professionally and taking your family through that process.”
The clinic serves people from all walks of life, at all ages for issues ranging from anxiety and depression to bipolar disorder, multiple personalities and schizophrenia, she said. It works with those who are overcoming substance abuse issues and teaches life skills including money management, healthy eating, exercise and self care. It also offers medication management.
Brown said she’s already hired a new male therapist to join the clinic. He has an interest in doing group therapy and will be valuable in adding the group programs she has in mind.
In October, the clinic will be adding a group program for students on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a group therapy session for those dealing substance abuse issues on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., she said.
It already offers a skills group program and a trauma group program.
Harpe’s decision to retire was difficult, she said. After 33 years, it was time to move on, though.
“This is all I’ve done for 33 years and 10 months; and I’ve loved every minute of it,” she said, adding that she doesn’t intend to stay home. “I’m going to probably look for something that I’m passionate about and I’ve always wanted to do, but I don’t know exactly what that is at this point.”
She has worked hard during her tenure to make sure the clinic had the funding it needed to provide the services the community needed. She was able to negotiate increased allocations through the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities as well as funding for two buses to help transport clients to and from their programs, Harpe said.
“It’s just been a passion,” Harpe said.
She will miss her coworkers, she said. But she feels confident that Brown will be a good successor.
“I think I’m leaving it in excellent hands,” Harpe said. “I think Jamie (Brown) is going to do a wonderful job.”
