Carroll residents whose jobs have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic will receive $1,800 in extra unemployment benefits in the next week as part of the state’s Lost Wages Assistance Program.
The money will be distributed as six extra payments of $300, spread over two days. The first three payments of $300 were distributed on Friday, and the remaining payments will be issued later next week.
Eligibility is based upon an individual’s weekly benefit amount, which is calculated by a person’s total wages. Individuals must have received a weekly benefit amount of at least $100 and be unemployed or partially unemployed due to the pandemic to receive the benefits.
These payments will make up for lost wages between Aug. 1 to Sept. 5, according to the state Labor Department. This comes after the $600-a-week federal payments expired on July 31.
“We understood the president’s executive order was contingent upon the availability of funds,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler in a release. “Although the six weeks of benefits wasn’t what many had hoped for, the additional support will make a big difference to some struggling to avoid eviction.”
Individuals should check their “My U.I.” portal through the Labor Department’s website, www.gdol.ga.gov, to determine if they are eligible for these benefits. Payments will be listed at the bottom of the page under the Lost Wages Assistance Program Summary link.
If an employer has filed on an employee’s behalf or the individual is receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the person does not need to provide a reason for their unemployment.
The program receives funding from the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s (FEMA) Disaster Relief Fund.
More than $13 billion in state and federal benefits has been paid by the labor department since the pandemic began in mid-March.
Meanwhile, unemployment insurance claims have continued to drop below 100,000 for the sixth consecutive week, the state Labor Department announced on Thursday.
The agency also announced that more than 3.6 million unemployment insurance claims have been filed by state residents since March 21, which is more than the 3.3 million claims filed in the last eight years combined. About two-thirds of those 3.6 million claims were filed by employers.
Between mid-March and Sept. 5, the sectors with the most regular unemployment insurance claims included accommodation and food services, healthcare, retail trade, administrative and support services, and manufacturing.
