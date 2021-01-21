Last fall, Tallapoosa resident Nathan Hardeman, 47, had resigned himself to years of dialysis after his kidneys failed and he was placed on a long list for a kidney transplant.
But now, after a tongue-in-cheek comment to a near stranger, he is scheduled for a life-saving transplant surgery in just a couple of weeks.
The waiting list for a kidney donor is about eight to 10 years, Hardeman said.
“Four months is unheard of,” he said.
According to the website of Health Resources and Services Administration, there were 109,000 people on the national transplant waiting list as of September 2020. In 2019, 39,718 transplants were performed. And while 90% of people support organ donation, only 60% are actually signed up to be an organ donor at their death.
In January 2020, after he found out that his kidneys were failing, Hardeman was unnerved. He didn’t tell anyone — even his family — for several months, he said. Then, just nine months later, his doctor told him he’d have to start dialysis and he was placed on the national transplant list.
“I actually wrote on the wall at home, I wrote 2 years, 10 years, 20 years, what could happen,” Hardeman said.
It was a way he could explain what was happening to his seven children and also have a visual plan for the upcoming years, Hardeman said. He knew that he could be doing dialysis for five to 10 years.
The community
steps up
But then in late September 2020 at a Haralson County Middle School volleyball game, then-Haralson County Commissioner Adam Budde, 36, introduced himself to Hardeman.
Budde, who works in construction, had heard that Hardeman needed help with his home. Hardeman and his wife, Angel Hardeman, had bought an 1890 fixer-upper with the expectation of remodeling it. The home was in disarray.
Hardeman had demoed some of the rooms thinking he would put them back together himself, but then he got sick. To make things worse, to be able to do dialysis at home, the house had to be inspected and up to code. It just wasn’t.
Word soon got out that the family needed help with the remodel, Hardeman said. People from his church, The Refuge Ministries of West Georgia, friends from the Haralson County schools his children attended and people from his Tallapoosa community, started working on the house for him. That’s when Budde approached him with an offer to help.
“I asked him, did he need anything, and he replied, ‘I need a kidney,’ ” Budde said with a laugh. “I was a little taken aback. I was thinking more along the lines of 2-by-4s or plywood or labor, you know, something like that.”
But that’s not what God had in mind, Budde added. He told his wife, Tana Budde, shortly after that meeting that he was going to give Hardeman his kidney.
“Nathan’s children were a drive for me, getting him to graduations, weddings,” Budde said. “That was a big drive for me.”
Hardeman, who had just been joking when he had made the quip about needing a kidney, was shocked when Budde called him asking about how to move forward with the kidney donation. About a month later, Budde had successfully completed all the screenings and was approved as a donor, but Hardeman was still afraid to celebrate.
Budde was one of the 10 or 12 friends and family who were tested to see if they could be a donor, Hardeman said. But Budde, a practical stranger to the Hardeman family, was the one who was a match.
“There were people that I knew, that loved me, that I grew up with,” Hardeman said, “But here’s somebody I didn’t know at all.”
He was afraid to get his hopes up and he didn’t want to put pressure on Budde. He’d heard of donors backing out right up to the day of surgery, Hardeman said.
“I wanted him to know that I was appreciative,” Hardeman said. “But obviously it’s a big deal and he doesn’t know me. I wanted him to be able to back out.”
Living donors
The majority of living donors are family or close friends of the recipient, but a few donors do donate to strangers, according to the Administration’s website. One reason is the physical and financial toll organ donation can take on the donor.
Donors must be healthy, but also able to take on a major surgery with all the physical and financial risks associated with that procedure, including time off work for recovery, the pain and medical risk, and the loss of an organ. Still, living donors make up about 40%, or about 6,000, of the organ donations each year, the website states.
Budde sensed Hardeman’s hesitancy. He called Hardeman and asked if the two families could meet for dinner and get to know each other. That really helped to bring them together and eased Hardeman’s mind about the person he was dealing with, they said.
This wasn’t the first time that Budde had offered someone his kidney. About 18 years ago, Budde went through the screening for a friend’s sister, he said. He was a match, but a family member was also a match and the family member ultimately became the donor.
Budde said he believes that when called to give, it’s important to answer that call.
Yet Budde knows the thought of surgery can be scary for a number of reasons. People have told him that his own children or a family member might need a kidney someday, Budde said. But he said he can’t hold on to something that might or might not be needed later by someone else; so he’s trusting in God, Budde said.
For his part, Hardeman is just grateful to everyone who has come out to help him and his family. In addition to a kidney and the work on his home, the community also raised $30,000 for the family in advance of the surgery.
“I’m just blown away,” Hardeman said of the support he received.
